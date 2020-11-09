Trump’s New Self-Care Routine: Filing Sad Lawsuits

After Election Day, however, the Trump campaign’s legal onslaught turned out to be sloppy and haphazard. They and other Republicans have so far filed a series of weak and poorly supported lawsuits that seems performative rather than productive: intended more to placate the president and rile his base than to sway any court. Trumpworld’s lawyers have yet to persuade any state or federal judges to halt vote counting or throw out absentee ballots; there is also no apparent legal path for the Supreme Court to throw out the election results even if it wanted to do so. The Trump campaign and the Republican Party are instead pioneering something new: litigation as self-care.

On election night, Trump struck a downcast and defiant tone as the results began pointing toward a Biden victory. “We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” he warned in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning and add them to the list. OK? It’s a very sad moment. To me, this is a very sad moment, and we will win this. And as far as I’m concerned, we already have won it.” He reportedly understands on some level that he lost the election and even reportedly claimed he might run again in 2024. But his narcissism refuses to allow him to admit it publicly.

Some of his own supporters have asked for Democrats to be patient with Trump and give him time to absorb the results, as if he were a small child who just found out his best friend would be moving out of town. Others have taken his calls to wage a legal war, albeit without success or shame: Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s legal figurehead, gave a bizarre press conference on Saturday where he complained that GOP legal observers hadn’t been allowed to supervise ballot counting in Philadelphia, where Biden’s massive lead helped propel him to a statewide victory.