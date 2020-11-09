Trump’s New Self-Care Routine: Filing Sad Lawsuits

President Trump does not believe in the legitimacy of the electoral process unless he wins—and sometimes, not even then. In 2016, he complained after the Iowa caucuses that “either a new election should take place or [Texas Senator Ted] Cruz results nullified” because of alleged fraud on Cruz’s part. After Hillary Clinton received roughly three million more votes than him, Trump even falsely claimed that he won the popular vote “if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” making him one of the few people in the history of representative government to claim widespread fraud in an election that he won.

So it’s little surprise that Trump spent most of this year preemptively discrediting the election results, whether by making false accusations of voter fraud by Democrats or claiming that mail-in voting was inherently suspicious. For weeks before Election Day, he telegraphed that he would challenge absentee ballots in court and threatened to get the Supreme Court to overturn a potential victory by Joe Biden. It was a striking admission of his own weakness and unpopularity disguised as bravado.



After Election Day, however, the Trump campaign’s legal onslaught turned out to be sloppy and haphazard. They and other Republicans have so far filed a series of weak and poorly supported lawsuits that seems performative rather than productive: intended more to placate the president and rile his base than to sway any court. Trumpworld’s lawyers have yet to persuade any state or federal judges to halt vote-counting or throw out absentee ballots; there is also no apparent legal path for the Supreme Court to throw out the election results even if they wanted to do so. The Trump campaign and the Republican Party are instead pioneering something new: litigation as self-care.