The Agenda Is Still Survival

Democrats do have a lot to figure out in the coming years: reckoning with the fact that increased voter turnout doesn’t necessarily mean more Democratic victories, or how to contend with an increasingly unhinged and openly anti-democracy Republican Party. They need to develop the kinds of campaigns that build the coalitions and majorities needed to win elections all the way down the ballot, and they need to do this while facing the extreme barriers of conservative-led voter suppression, court engineering, and gerrymandering. But what cannot change—and what must be fought for the hardest—is the urgency among Democratic lawmakers to enact the policies that we need to survive on a warming planet in the middle of a pandemic recession.

As we’ve learned both this year and over the past decade, the people of this country cannot afford to wait any longer for programs like the Green New Deal, the end of lethal systems of policing and punishment, universal health care, safe and affordable housing, and debt relief and forgiveness. The moment speaks for itself: We are cycling between wildfires and hurricanes, millions have lost their health care in our pandemic recession, cops remain as deadly as ever with no meaningful check on their power, an eviction crisis looms, and debt is eating up the little savings people were able to cobble together from the last stimulus. This isn’t a left/right thing—it’s more existential than that. The only variable that is yet to be solved for is whether the Democratic leadership is willing to actually fight and sacrifice in order to win. Because we need these things.

In a preelection interview with Anand Giridharadas for his newsletter, The Ink, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer—who was reelected to the position on Tuesday—doubled down on President-elect Joe Biden’s plan for an “FDR-size presidency.” Schumer claimed that his legislative goals include passing a federal $15 minimum wage, “strengthening labor unions,” relieving student debt up to $50,000, and “a big, strong, aggressive climate agenda that takes into account working people, takes into account racial injustice.”