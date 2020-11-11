The Agenda Is Still Survival

At the start of the week, as the Trump coup attempt cranked into gear, there was yet another entry in the Democratic Party’s continued identity crisis. In dueling interviews with The New York Times, Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Conor Lamb shared their respective views for the future of their party. Lamb, taking exception to Ocasio-Cortez’s analysis that Democratic candidates should run digital and on-the-ground campaigns that are focused more on organizing around progressive policies and less on candidate personalities, said that political demands like transitioning away from fracking for natural gas and defunding the police, “aren’t just unpopular, they’re completely unrealistic, and they aren’t going to happen.”

The exchange was a reminder that the next four years are going to be a constant intra-party struggle to define what it means to be a Democrat right now. Unlike previous moments of failure and policy divide in the party, though, there is no margin for error now.

Democrats do have a lot to figure out in the coming years: reckoning with the fact that increased voter turnout doesn’t necessarily mean more Democratic victories, or how to contend with an increasingly unhinged and openly anti-democracy Republican Party. They need to develop the kinds of campaigns that build the coalitions and majorities needed to win elections all the way down the ballot, and they need to do this while facing the extreme barriers of conservative-led voter suppression, court engineering, and gerrymandering. But what cannot change—and what must be fought for the hardest—is the urgency among Democratic lawmakers to enact the policies that we need to survive on a warming planet in the middle of a pandemic recession.