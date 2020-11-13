Samuel Alito Is Tired of Winning

What makes Alito’s speech so remarkable is the combination of message and venue. In his eyes, conservatives are fighting a rising tide of religious and ideological persecution that threatens to cast them to the outer fringes of American society. He declared this in a speech to a Federalist Society convention where the conservative and libertarian legal elite gather in D.C. to hobnob at black-tie dinners in non-pandemic years. That movement just spent four years in the ascendance, leaving a multigeneration imprint on the federal courts, including a six-justice majority on the Supreme Court where Alito sits. But for Alito, “religious freedom” and “freedom of speech” sound less like legal principles and more like vehicles to secure a fading cultural dominance.

Consider how he approaches the effects of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges in 2015, which recognized an equal right to civil marriage for same-sex couples. He did not question the legal reasoning behind the decision in his Thursday address, nor did he call for it to be overturned outright. He instead focused on Obergefell’s impact on those who disagreed with it. “You can’t say that marriage is the union between one man and one woman,” he claimed. “Until very recently, that’s what the vast majority of Americans thought. Now it’s considered bigotry. That this would happen after our decision in Obergefell should not have come as a surprise.” He went on:

Yes, the opinion of the court included words meant to calm the fears of those who cling to traditional views on marriage. But I could say and so did the other justices in dissent, where the decision would lead. I wrote the following: “I assume that those who cling to old beliefs will be able to whisper their thoughts in the recesses of their homes. But if they repeat those of us in public, they will risk being labeled as bigots, and treated as such by governments, employers, and schools.” That is just what is coming to pass. One of the great challenges for the Supreme Court going forward will be to protect freedom of speech. Although that freedom is falling out of favor in some circles, we need to do whatever we can to prevent it from becoming a second tier constitutional right.

While being called a bigot is undoubtedly painful and uncomfortable, it’s probably not as painful and uncomfortable as facing bigotry itself.

While being called a bigot is undoubtedly painful and uncomfortable, it’s probably not as painful and uncomfortable as facing bigotry itself. More to the point, however, calling someone a bigot is also free speech. In either event, it does not bode well for how he would decide cases involving anti-discrimination protections for gay and transgender Americans. It also suggests that a strict adherence to textualism wasn’t what really drove his dissenting opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County earlier this year.