Samuel Alito Is Tired of Winning

What’s telling in this narrative is what Alito left out. Even before its membership changes over the past four years, the Supreme Court of the Roberts era has been extraordinarily favorable to religious-freedom claims. In just the last term, the justices struck down Blaine amendments in state constitutions in Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, expanded religious schools’ protections from employment-discrimination lawsuits in Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, and upheld the Trump administration’s religious exemptions from the Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate in Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania. Indeed, the only area where the court regularly falls short on religious freedom is when Muslims are involved, as shown by its carte-blanche ruling on the Muslim ban in Trump v. Hawaii and its indefensible behavior in Dunn v. Ray. Alito was part of the majority in both of those cases.

To Alito, even those victories still represent a defeat of sorts. He made a passing reference to one of those cases during Thursday’s speech. “Last spring, the Little Sisters won their most recent battle in the Supreme Court, I should add by a vote of seven to two, but the case was sent back to the Court of Appeals,” he told the audience. “And the Little Sisters’ legal fight goes on and on.” This is true of many cases heard by the high court. He criticized a Colorado official for inflammatory language used against the Christian baker in the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, but did not mention that the court handed the baker a narrow victory because of that language.

When Alito lamented that the “tolerance for opposing views is now in short supply” in the American legal community, he cited a proposed ethics-rule change that would have barred federal judges from being members of the Federalist Society or the American Constitution Society. The proposal was abandoned after it drew criticism from a broad swath of the federal judiciary, which would suggest that tolerance for opposing views remains fairly robust. Alito refused to strike a triumphal note about its defeat; he merely claimed that it had been put “on hold.”

The problem, in Alito’s eyes, is that these questions are being debated at all. He is not just looking for a clear legal or constitutional process by which religious-freedom claims can be adjudicated, even if that process strongly favors those claims. And for all his pieties towards “tolerance for opposing views” and “rational civil speech on important subjects” to an ideologically friendly audience, his address suggested that what he really wants is unquestioned social and cultural hegemony for his particular vision of American life. Alito is just one justice on the Supreme Court, and he is powerless unless four of his colleagues agree with him. We’ll find out soon whether they do.