The Supreme Court Versus the Coronavirus

At the same time, New York’s broad decree swept up religious communities that had faithfully followed public health officials’ instructions all along. In its brief for the court, the diocese noted that it had closed its doors during the first wave earlier this year before the state issued a sweeping order. “Thousands of the Diocese’s parishioners in Brooklyn and Queens will continue to be deprived of their core Free Exercise [Clause] rights on a daily basis until the matter is resolved in the lower courts—even though it is undisputed that the Diocese has complied with all prior public health regulations and operated safely without any COVID-19 spread since being permitted to reopen several months ago,” the diocese told the court.

New York will file its reply brief later this week; the Supreme Court could act any time after that. So far, the Supreme Court has turned down requests to block public health officials’ efforts to fight the pandemic. All of the cases that reached the court so far came through the court’s “shadow docket,” where it decides emergency motions and other consequential matters without oral arguments or full briefings. The closest that the justices came so far to issuing a comprehensive opinion on Covid-19 disputes was in South Bay United Pentecostal Church v. Newsom, a case in May in which a local California church unsuccessfully fought restrictions issued by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In that case, the court did not release a majority opinion that laid out its reasoning. But Chief Justice John Roberts wrote a brief concurring opinion with the majority’s decision that outlined his own thinking on the matter. “Although California’s guidelines place restrictions on places of worship, those restrictions appear consistent with the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment,” he wrote. “Similar or more severe restrictions apply to comparable secular gatherings, including lectures, concerts, movie showings, spectator sports, and theatrical performances, where large groups of people gather in close proximity for extended periods of time. And the order exempts or treats more leniently only dissimilar activities, such as operating grocery stores, banks, and laundromats, in which people neither congregate in large groups nor remain in close proximity for extended periods.”