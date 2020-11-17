The Supreme Court Versus the Coronavirus

To support this stance, Roberts favorably cited Jacobson v. Massachusetts, a 1906 case upholding mandatory smallpox vaccinations that lower courts have heavily leaned on to uphold COVID-19 restrictions. The Brooklyn diocese argued last week that lower courts have interpreted Jacobsen and Roberts’s own concurring opinion as creating “a blanket rule of rational-basis review—and effective carte blanche to impose unfettered restrictions on houses of worship—for the duration of the pandemic, regardless of how circumstances have evolved over time.” It instead asks that the courts evaluate these restrictions through strict scrutiny, a legal standard that places a far higher burden on the government to justify its actions.

Had the case reached the court in July or August, the diocese would likely be out of luck. But Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death in September and Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation in October may have changed the calculus for opponents of COVID-19 restrictions. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh dissented without comment from the California ruling, signaling that it had been reached by Roberts and the court’s four liberals at the time. Legal observers generally expect Barrett, the court’s newest member, to vote closer to those four justices than to Roberts in most cases. At the Supreme Court, you only need to count to five.

How far could the court go when trimming back public-health orders? The court’s conservatives haven’t given a clear picture yet. In Calvary Chapel v. Sisolak, for example, they appeared to be animated as much by personal disdain for the state’s gaming industry as by any broader First Amendment principles. “The Constitution guarantees the free exercise of religion,” Alito wrote in his dissent. “It says nothing about the freedom to play craps or blackjack, to feed tokens into a slot machine, or to engage in any other game of chance. But the Governor of Nevada apparently has different priorities.” Gorsuch, in his own dissent, declared that there is “no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.” It’s hard to imagine that the justices would make similar quips about car manufacturers in Michigan or coal mines in West Virginia.

Alito, in a speech for a Federalist Society event last week, aired his frustrations with aggressive public-health measures to control the coronavirus’ spread. “All sorts of things can be called an emergency or disaster of major proportions,” he argued. “Simply slapping on that label cannot provide the ground for abrogating our most fundamental rights. And whenever fundamental rights are restricted, the Supreme Court and other courts cannot close their eyes.” And on Jacobson, he claimed that the precedent “did not involve sweeping restrictions imposed across the country for an extended period, and it does not mean that whenever there is an emergency, executive officials have unlimited unreviewable discretion.”