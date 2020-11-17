Scott Atlas, Star Disciple in Trump’s Covid Death Cult

Atlas works on two levels as a blunt political instrument, though both are fundamentally about inciting Trump’s base: Some of the men arrested in the Michigan plot in October were discovered to have been among the hundreds who attended rallies at the state capitol in March, following executive action undertaken by Whitmer to help stop the further spread of the virus. People armed with assault rifles flooded the building and its front steps. You might even call what they did rising up.



In an interview with Nightline last month, Whitmer said that her experience this summer “kind of tells you how the rhetoric really can have horrible, disastrous, dangerous consequences for others,” and went on to cite Trump’s refusal to crack down on his white supremacist supporters as creating a void that has “made safe harbor for people that are engaged in these activities.” In his Fox News interview, Atlas said that he did not mean to “threaten or incite violence.”

But it’s not just about incitements to direct violence. Atlas is also there to facilitate the slow, deadly violence of a failed pandemic response. Described by The Washington Post as “Trump’s favored pandemic adviser,” Atlas, who was appointed in August, has spent his time in that role campaigning for a herd immunity approach and pushing for schools, restaurants, and other businesses to be allowed to fully reopen. He believes that young, ostensibly healthy people “don’t have a problem with the disease.” These aren’t just ideas being drunkenly cranked out by random fools looking for their Parler dopamine hit at 2 a.m. Atlas has been encouraging public officials for months to limit testing only to people showing symptoms—he even went on a tour with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in late August to spread that message to local leaders in the state. CNN reported that Florida’s testing efforts were halved between mid-July and early September as a result.