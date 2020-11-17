Scott Atlas, Star Disciple in Trump’s Covid Death Cult

On Sunday, as Covid-19 cases in Michigan surged, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new set of temporary restrictions on certain indoor gatherings and activities. The three-week pandemic order will shutter bowling alleys and movie theaters while leaving childcare facilities and in-person learning for preschool through eighth grade open. In response, White House coronavirus task force adviser Dr. Scott Atlas—who, it should be noted, specializes in radiology, not virology—tweeted, “The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept.”

The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp https://t.co/8QKBszgKTM — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) November 15, 2020

Coincidentally, it was just last month that the FBI announced a series of charges against members of a right-wing militia who, according to the criminal complaint, plotted to kidnap Whitmer over issuing a separate pandemic order over the summer. “I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something,” one said on a Facebook livestream in response to gym closures. A funny thing, right?

Atlas initially breezed past reporters asking for comment before sitting down with Fox News to apologize—not for the clear implications of his post, but for the fact that he is simply, as he went on to explain, not very good at Twitter. “What I meant, and I’m sorry I’m not very articulate on Twitter, is that basically if you want to change things you have to have your voices heard,” he said. “I didn’t mean anything more than that.”