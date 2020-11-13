Can Book Publishers Afford to Publish Donald Trump?

The backlash would surely be enormous. The publishing landscape has shifted dramatically in the Trump era; employees are energized and more organized than ever before. Conversations with publishing employees returned again and again to three precedents. First, there was the decision by Simon & Schuster’s conservative imprint Threshold Editions to offer a book deal to right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos—and then rescind it after authors began to pull out of the company’s other imprints. Then, earlier this year, Hachette tried to publish a memoir by Woody Allen with little notice. That book was pulled after dozens of staffers walked out in protest. Hachette’s U.K. division has also lost authors and dealt with a staff revolt over its decision to continue publishing J.K. Rowling after she has repeatedly made transphobic comments.



One staffer, a publicist at a Big 5 imprint, told me that publishing Trump “for even a fraction of $100 million would go against everything we’ve heard from the higher-ups this year. I mean, we’ve had so many town halls committee meetings, book-clubs, you name it, to talk about race, privilege and how ‘publishing can do better.’” An editor at a different Big 5 imprint was certain there would be controversy, but noted that pressuring their company from within would be difficult, given the pandemic. “If we were at our normal pre-Covid capacity, I think a walkout would be very likely,” but “Trump is almost certainly not waiting until summer 2021 to ink a deal.” Increased labor activism and demands that publishers live up to their stated values have been two of the biggest stories in publishing during the Trump era—a larger publisher putting out a Trump memoir would lead to a surge in both.



Outside pressure would certainly be brought to bear, too. Authors would likely pull their books, as has happened in earlier controversies. Managers and owners of independent bookstores that I spoke to were divided over whether to carry a hypothetical book. Some said they would, but in small quantities, while others told me they wouldn’t stock it at all. There was “not a chance in hell” Providence, Rhode Island’s RiffRaff would carry the book, the store’s co-owner Tom Roberge told me. Barnes & Noble and Amazon would undoubtedly stock and sell the book in large quantities, however.



Consumer boycotts would also follow and are not unprecedented. In 1978, Tom Flanagan and Bill Boleyn formed the Committee to Boycott Nixon’s Memoirs with the slogan “Don’t Buy Books By Crooks.” They were featured on Good Morning America, the Tom Snyder Show, and Saturday Night Live. Boleyn told me they sold “thousands” of t-shirts. “I do think there will be another resistance movement” to a Trump book, Boleyn told me. “I think it fits the same bill. The money should go back into the government coffers and not line the pockets of someone who has done criminal wrongdoing.” Boleyn also noted that his campaign was launched before social media; a new “don’t buy books from crooks” movement would likely go viral in days, if not hours—even more pressure on publishers.

