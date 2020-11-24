How to Pitch Sold Short

What is Sold Short?

Sold Short is a vertical about inequality. The stories we publish focus on labor, gender, racial justice, feminism, the family and kinship beyond it, Indian Country and tribal sovereignty, sexuality, wealth inequality, white supremacy, immigration and borders, state violence and the criminal legal system, mass movements (past, present, and future), public goods and privatization schemes, billionaire antics, general hoarding among the top one percent and their fellow travelers, and the rest of life under capitalism. The stories exist on their own but also in conversation with each other: We’re describing things as they are, interrogating the people and systems that got us here, envisioning more just futures, and grappling with the limits of our current imagination.



How do I pitch?

You can email me at kmcdonough@tnr.com.



What kinds of stories are you looking for?

The vertical is a place to document the current abyss while also thinking deeply about the collective work of getting out of it. Our approach includes timely news analysis about developing stories, long-form narrative reporting, wide-ranging essays that engage with difficult ideas, “as told to” pieces about daily life in bad systems, and photo essays. In general, the pieces we run are focused on people. Our stories explore policies, systems, and ideas, but always through the frame of how we live.

