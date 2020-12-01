Welcome to the Pandemic Cliff

Members of Congress reconvened this week, facing a December 11 deadline to come up with a temporary spending bill to avoid a shutdown and increasingly dire pressure to pass some version of a stimulus package as the fates of millions of people hang in the balance.

The political debates we’ll be subject to over the next few weeks will sound familiar. Since the first stimulus, the Republican-controlled Senate has thus far blocked Democratic-led efforts to pass a bill at the scale of the crisis, instead countering with smaller packages and liability giveaways for businesses. The difference between the legislative debates that were had in August and the ones Congress is engaging in now is that there is no longer any time left to waste. This is not hyperbole or fearmongering. Without more aid, a vast swath of the country’s working class will be forced off several cliffs created by Congress and the White House. As remaining federal relief programs are set to expire at the end of the year, we are now staring down an eviction crisis, a sick leave crisis, and an unemployment crisis. All while the pandemic is surging across the country.

A brief list of the stakes includes: emergency unemployment compensation, which gave people an additional 13 weeks of unemployment payments if they’d exhausted their state options; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium, which helps protect tenants from being evicted for unpaid rent; Economic Injury Disaster Loans, a program that provided low-interest loans to small business owners to help them weather the cost of closing up shop (the Paycheck Protection Program, which paid business not to lay people off, stopped accepting applications in August). These are some of the programs keeping things together—barely.