Welcome to the Pandemic Cliff

The Families First paid sick leave ended up being a saving grace for many workers. Nicolas Ziebarth, an associate professor at Cornell University and co-author of a study on the efficacy of paid sick leave, estimated that with so many workers using the provision, it helped prevent roughly 15,000 new cases per day. Without an extension of the weekly unemployment payments and the paid sick leave policy, more workers will be once again faced with the decision between sudden financial ruin or their own health. In the middle of a pandemic, that choice can be deadly many times over.

The eviction moratorium enacted in September by the CDC is similarly set to expire come the end of the year, further complicating the messy jigsaw of state and local eviction moratoriums and threatening to put more people on the street in a pandemic winter. I say more people because evictions are already happening. Right before Thanksgiving, New York City marshals carried out their first evictions since the start of the pandemic. County courts like those in Jackson County, Missouri—home of Kansas City—have continued to pursue evictions. Tenant organizing has proliferated through the pandemic, but with the CDC order expiring on December 31, there’s little by way of legal federal protections to protect those at risk of losing their homes from landlords and overzealous judges. And without widespread rent relief, the looming threat of back rent will put tenants further at risk of losing their housing.

States and tribal nations are also in fiscal crisis, with staggering deficits caused by the pandemic, and federal funds that are either being held up in distribution or are off limits because of funding rules. There, too, another deadline looms: The Cares Act requires the funds be spent or returned by December 30. “The virus does not care if you are a Republican or Democrat,” Michael Leachman, vice president for state fiscal policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, recently told The Washington Post. “We already have another surge in cases, and what happens if after December 30 states and localities do not have the funding?”

