Make Media Small Again

In 2020, the media got bigger. The New York Times continued its hegemonic expansion, announcing that it had topped five million subscribers in March, six million in June, and seven million in November. It has used its clout to hire whomever it wants, and digital publications, once seen as an existential threat, are now a hunting ground. A wave of consolidation swept through those digital publications, culminating in BuzzFeed’s acquisition of HuffPost last month. Unprecedented election interest swelled the coffers of cable networks, which practically minted their own money, a remarkable development given the rise of cord-cutting.



Another way of thinking about this, however, is that the media shrank. BuzzFeed’s acquisition of HuffPost capped a frenetic year-and-a-half period of digital consolidation—Vox acquired New York last September; Vice bought Refinery29 a month after that. Covid-19-related revenue loss led to the industry shedding tens of thousands of jobs; if 2019 was a bleak year for layoffs, then 2020 was much, much worse.



By hoovering up nearly all of the ad dollars online, Facebook and Google have made it all but impossible to run a modestly sized, modestly profitable digital newsroom. The internet once abounded with punchy, scrappy, unpredictable outlets like Gawker and The Awl, but the fun internet is now nearly extinct, absorbed by larger entities. Local newspapers, moreover, have been decimated by declining ad money and circulation, leaving what The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan has termed “news deserts” spreading across the country.



The decline in trust of the news media has coincided with a deep concentration of the news media. Without trustworthy news sources, conspiracy theories are spreading like wildfire, particularly on social platforms like Facebook and Reddit. Corruption, particularly at the neglected state and local levels, is on the rise. Reversing media consolidation—and rebuilding local news and a vibrant, diverse internet—is crucial to rebuilding American democracy. It’s clear that this effort cannot happen on its own—the government must step in.



This is not a new problem. Media has consolidated in just the same way that the rest of the American economy has. Although the Federal Communications Commission was created in 1934 in part to prevent media consolidation, it has, over the last four decades, accelerated it. Writing in a roundtable focused on media consolidation, in The American Prospect, in 2005, Jim Fallows lamented that the problems of concentration were already “too advanced, in my view, to be corrected or cured in the foreseeable future.”

