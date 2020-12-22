You are using an
Illustration by Joan Wong; Getty(x2)
Unbreaking America
How to fix a country that was already cracking up before Trump came along
Illustration by Joan Wong; Getty(x2)
The Lethal Inequality on American Farms
During the pandemic, a broken system for migrant laborers turned even more deadly.
Jonah Goldman Kay
The Case for Giving Workers Ownership Rights
Workplace democracy would have lessened the damage from this year’s economic crisis—and could buffer the next one.
Osita Nwanevu
Make Media Small Again
Why consolidation is bad for journalism—and how the government can fix it
Alex Shephard
How to Restore the Glory of Government Science
The CDC and FDA got a black eye in 2020. Here’s how they can earn back the public’s trust.
Melody Schreiber