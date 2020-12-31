How to Fix the House of Representatives

So what would proportional representation look like in practice? Congress could take a few different paths after careful study and deliberation. In 2018, for example, The New York Times backed the use of multi-member districts to elect House members. Voters would cast ballots to elect three or five representatives from their districts on proportional grounds, thus ensuring that the minority in that district would still receive some representation. Another option would be to treat each state as one large multi-member district. Under this model, voters could choose from lists of candidates drawn up by each party or through a variety of methods that influence which members of each party should receive the seats.

Perhaps the most tantalizing model comes from Germany, which shares America’s federalized system of government. When electing members to the Bundestag, the lower house of the national parliament, German voters actually cast two votes. One vote is for a candidate in their local constituency; the other is for a party’s slate of candidates. After the winners in each district are determined, the second group of seats is allocated to ensure that the parties receive a number of seats proportionate to their overall votes. This hybrid model would preserve a measure of geographic representation, especially in large states, while also ensuring that the House’s final composition reflects the overall will of the American people.

Some of these models work even better if Congress increased the number of seats in the House. As more states joined the Union in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and the country’s population grew, Congress did just that by regularly passing Apportionment Acts after each census. That pattern ended after the 1920 census showed that urban Americans outnumbered rural Americans for the first time. Rural lawmakers, fearing the long-term decline of their influence, blocked legislation to add more seats that cycle. In 1929, Congress permanently fixed the number of seats at 435. The average House member now represents a whopping 750,000 Americans, compared to roughly 300,000 Americans when the number was capped. No wonder so many voters don’t feel represented in Congress.

Expanding the House could also take a number of forms. The simplest method would be to simply raise the arbitrary 435-member cap to another arbitrary number, perhaps to 535 or 565. One proposal, called the “Wyoming Rule,” would go a step further. It would adjust the size of the House to ensure that each district contained roughly the same number of constituents as the least populous district. Since some states have just one House seat, that would currently make Wyoming—and its 550,000 inhabitants—the floating benchmark for House representation. This would involve a bit more math than the status quo, but it would also be a straightforward and easily explained reform—the hallmark of any good electoral system.