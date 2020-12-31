How to Fix the House of Representatives

In 2021, every state will use the results of the 2020 census to redraw the maps of American political power. Some states give independent commissions or nonpartisan officials the power to redraw their state legislative maps and congressional districts. But in the majority of states, that duty falls to partisan state legislatures. Hyper-partisanship will exert a stronger pull than usual across the country as it rewrites its political boundaries this time around: In all but 12 states, the legislature and the governorship are controlled by a single party.

Some Republican-led states spent the past decade locked in legal warfare with liberal activists and civil-rights groups that fought their tilted redistricting maps in court. But the next ten years will look much different. In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in Rucho v. Common Cause that federal courts no longer had a role to play in partisan-gerrymandering cases, leaving the problem in the hands of the elected branches that caused it. The ruling left residents in some states with few or no options to ensure that voters pick their lawmakers and not the other way around.

The last decade shows how partisan gerrymandering can lead to less democratic accountability, encourage radicalization among House members, and hamstring the ability of Congress to govern. Alas, Congress can’t do much to prevent state lawmakers from drawing themselves into perennially safe seats or locking opposition parties out of workable majorities. But it could eliminate gerrymandering—whether partisan, racial, or otherwise—in the House of Representatives with a simple act of legislation. By adopting proportional representation, Congress could ensure that the people’s house always actually represents the people.

Under the current system, many Americans’ votes for House candidates are essentially wasted. California, thanks to its size, provides the clearest example. In 2020, Democratic House candidates received roughly 11 million votes, or 66.2 percent of the statewide total, while their Republican counterparts received roughly 5.6 million votes, or 33.7 percent. But those proportions aren’t reflected in the statewide delegation: Democratic candidates ultimately won 43 of the state’s 53 House seats, or roughly 79 percent of the available total.

That difference of eight or nine seats effectively allowed Democrats to keep control of the House in 2020. California draws its congressional districts by nonpartisan commission, so gerrymandering didn’t play a role in the outcome. Just as the Electoral College effectively freezes millions of Americans in deep-red or deep-blue states out of deciding the next president, single-member districts ensure that millions of voters’ ballots don’t actually translate into legislative representation or electoral influence.