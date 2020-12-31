Cancel Our Debts, Then Cancel Debt

These are all necessary, inspiring actions. But these interventions in a cruel debtors’ society are temporary salves. For anything to get better, the state has to step up.

In a September interview with The New Republic, Tara Raghuveer, a housing organizer and head of the K.C. Tenants, said stopping one or a million evictions isn’t the end goal of current tenant organizing. “It’s a 40-year vision for a country where we actually just guarantee that everyone has a home and housing is no longer treated as a commodity, but it’s guaranteed as a public good,” Raghuveer said. “With that as the North Star to direct all of my organizing, it just makes me better equipped—and I think it makes my comrades, who are part of that campaign, better equipped—to respond to crises today, in a way that builds power for homes guaranteed tomorrow.”

The same is true in other anti-debt movements. You can’t just forgive the debt. You have to remake the system. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself playing whack-a-mole when the same cycle of debt reboots. Joe Biden has publicly floated relieving up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for the president-elect to bump the number up to $50,000. But even if Biden’s plan was a one-time clean-slate program that wiped away all existing accrued student debt—which has risen exponentially every year for the past two decades—the plan wouldn’t do much good to prevent the same form of debt from immediately beginning to build the following year.

College tuition prices, like the debt they’re connected to, are on the rise in part because public investment in education has stalled out, especially since the last recession, which conservative state legislatures saw as an opportunity to further question the investment altogether. The same goes for medical debt: Any reform to the health care system that is not a direct and swift change away from the scam that is the insurance industry and toward a single-payer system that provides coverage to every resident will only leave further loopholes to be exploited by bad actors. And reparations—undertaken by the federal government, not localities—remain integral to addressing the disproportionate share of these debts that continue to be dumped on Black communities in America.