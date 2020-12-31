Cancel Our Debts, Then Cancel Debt

The story of the pandemic is also a story about debt. One recent survey, conducted in October, found that more than a quarter of respondents had accumulated over $10,000 in new debts during the crisis. One in three had taken out a new credit card. An analysis from Philadelphia found a 70 percent increase from last year in people paying rent on credit and that, by December, rent-burdened households will owe roughly $7.2 billion in back rent, an average individual burden of $5,400.

The crisis of American debt predates the pandemic, but it’s clear that nine months of record unemployment and little relief has sharpened the knife for millions of people. Meaning, conservatives in Congress have created the conditions to bury people, while their establishment counterparts in the Democratic Party have displayed a stunning lack of imagination or urgency in crafting a response. The current reality faced by millions of people—compounding rent, student, medical, and credit card debts—is untenable, but so is the system built to force debt accumulation as the cost of entry to health care, education, and keeping a roof over your head. Half-measures have left us oscillating between frustration and desperation for decades now, facing down mounting interest and a pay-until-you-die pact with extortive industries. We need to cancel debts, then we need to cancel debt.



Tracing any one of these exploding debts back to its roots often leads to a similar place: the years directly following the civil rights movement. The moment Black and brown people finally began to attend public universities, participate more fully in the housing market, and routinely access the health care system via government-sponsored coverage, budget hawks like Ronald Reagan pounced.

Reagan, and many others before and after him, used his position of power to stoke deficit fears among the electorate—a thinly veiled message that these systems ought to be subsidized, as they were before, for white men and white men only. As Astra Taylor wrote for The New Republic in October, Reagan combined his anti-welfare message with the notion that the state should not be “subsidizing intellectual curiosity.” It was a belief that, between 1966 and 1969, coincided with a period in which “the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles had the highest rate of Black college attendance in the country.” That, of course, was the entire point.

In the decades since, we’ve witnessed the weaponization of white resentment along these exact lines against public education, health care, housing subsidies, and other public goods. Speaking with Defector earlier this month, Dr. Louise Seamster, an associate professor of sociology, criminology, and African-American studies at the University of Iowa, took stock of the fractured reality this left us. “We’ve individualized things like healthcare, or what’s happened with public housing, or public education at the K-12 level,” Seamster said. “There’s kind of a similar shift from a system of funding public institutions of higher education at the state and federal level, to instead financing higher education through debt that a person takes on.” The trappings of a decent life, then, became luxury goods.