How Biden Can Bring Transparency Back to Government

On January 20, workers will disinfect every inch of the White House complex to prepare it for the new administration. While they’re doing that, President-elect Joe Biden could do some sanitizing of his own by signing a memorandum to promote government transparency, opening the windows of the executive branch to let some fresh air and sunshine in after four very cloudy years.

The presidential memo is one of several key steps that transparency advocates want to see from the new administration. Some of those steps, like an overhaul of the Freedom of Information Act and more funding for agency records offices, would require action from Congress. But there are other steps, like appointing someone within the White House to oversee government transparency efforts, that Biden can take on his own.

Government transparency is rarely a top priority, and that will be especially true as the administration confronts a pandemic that has raged out of control, crippling whole sectors of the economy. Advocates say that ensuring people can see what their government is doing, and how, will be key to rebuilding a stronger democracy.