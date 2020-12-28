The Case for Biden to Muddle Through America’s Political Crisis

Biden has his own answer to that question: As he has often said in the past, while you can always question the judgment of your political rivals, you should never question their motives. That makes sense in a legislative setting when you are groping toward a deal. But when it comes to the Trump supporters who encouraged or ignored affronts to democracy during the past four years, motivations become all-important—as a way of classifying people and dealing with them in the future.

Trump’s Republican enablers fit into roughly three camps. There are the true believers who worship the Great Leader with such zeal that they are willing, even eager, to abandon truth and logic in obedience to the latest Trump tweet. Another sizable group—heavily represented in politics and among Fox News hosts—are the cynics who ignore Trump’s excesses because the last four years have been so good for them personally. The third category, and probably the largest, is made up of the cowards, who might disagree with the president in private but who quake and shake in fear that crossing him publicly will cost them votes, business contracts, and friendships in the locker rooms of their country clubs.



Some of the true believers—at least those who have not spent the last four years spewing racism and hatred—deserve a certain degree of pity because they were victims of a con man. They are the ignorant and the gullible who, in a different context, might have greedily sent their banking information to a Nigerian email address. Often, victims of scams initially refuse to believe that they have been taken in. The best strategy is to reintroduce them patiently to the world of reality (“Sorry, but the families of deposed African despots don’t want to send you money”) in the hopes that eventually their delusions will fade.

Cynics present a trickier problem. For the TV hosts obsessed with ratings (I see you waving your hand, Tucker Carlson), the expectation is that new controversies (maybe “The War on Arbor Day”) will eventually provide richer fodder than Trump’s lies. Some cynics such as Mitch McConnell will, alas, continue to creep along the corridors of power in the Senate. Biden’s only strategy in dealing with them is to highlight situations in which their political self-interest lies in moving away from Trump. To some degree, Biden is already following this strategy as when he said in a pre-Christmas press conference, “I’m not going to villainize the opposition, but I am going to stand and say, ‘This is what we got to do.’”