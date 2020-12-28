The Case for Biden to Muddle Through America’s Political Crisis

Even as America hits low ebb with an out-of-control pandemic and staggering economic pain, there is, at least, the comfort that the nation can wrest itself out of its current situation if only it can find the political will.

As we wait for most Americans to be vaccinated, there is overwhelming evidence that mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding indoor events would save thousands of lives. Liberal economists know, even if sometimes congressional Republicans refuse to admit it, that massive government stimulus spending would save jobs and stabilize lives until a post-pandemic recovery.

But America also faces a third cataclysmic crisis: the deliberate destruction of democratic norms and values by a tin-pot president dreaming of military coups and his Republican acolytes. And unlike the other two crises, there is no certainty anywhere about how American democracy fully recovers.

Where is the roadmap for how a wealthy country—244 years after the Declaration of Independence inspired the world—gets over the authoritarian temptation? What do you do after a defeated president encourages nutcase conspiracy theories involving Hugo Chavez, the Chinese, the Republican governors of Georgia and Arizona, the Senate GOP leadership, the Justice Department, and the FBI to justify his claims about a “rigged” election?

Until recently, I toyed with the notion that Charles de Gaulle in 1944 offered a model when he concocted a mythology about the role of the Resistance in defeating the Nazis. At the Hotel de Ville, de Gaulle declared in what may have been his greatest speech, “Paris liberated! Liberated by itself, liberated by its people with the help of the armies of France, with the support and the help of the whole of France, of France that is fighting, of France alone.”