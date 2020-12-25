Joe Biden Doesn’t Need the GOP’s Permission to Fix Our Broken Immigration System

When you consider that no small amount of research is necessary to do something as simple as properly contest a parking ticket, it’s easier to imagine how difficult it is to navigate the immigration legal framework’s thousands of hyper-technical and often contradictory stipulations, all of which would be written in a language foreign to you—to say nothing of doing so while in ICE detention. Then imagine presenting your case alone before an executive branch judge, all while a trained executive branch attorney who might already be on the fourth such case of the day tries to shoot you down. To state the obvious, it’s not a system particularly conducive to fairness, or even efficiency. A restructuring of priorities could open up resources for a sort of federal public-private partnership to foment universal legal representation instead of leaving it up to localities. The constant lawsuits against new Trump policies have also strained the operations of many immigration-focused legal providers; Biden simply dropping its defense of various asylum restrictions, for example, could free up a lot of legal firepower.

Beyond the courts, one of the most significant executive action areas being pushed by advocates would clear a path for hundreds of thousands of people who could be technically eligible to legalize their status but are currently prevented from doing so due to convoluted rules, which both force them to leave the country to apply and bar them from reentering. As part of a Clinton-era immigration overhaul, unlawful presence in the country—the time since a visa has expired or, for people who entered illegally, since they set foot on U.S. soil—often triggers bans on reentry upon departure. Generally speaking, people who have been present without status for more than 180 days are banned for three years; for those who hit a year of unlawful presence, the penalty is ten years. At the same time, most people without status cannot apply to get it from inside the country, even if they otherwise have a legal avenue of which they might take advantage.

The bizarre result is a cadre of immigrants with a legal path to residency but for whom the act of actually seeking it risks years of exile. A provision of law allows this consequence to be waived for people who can prove their ban would cause hardship to U.S. citizen spouses or parents but not children, thus excluding hundreds of thousands of undocumented parents. One solution would be to expand the parole-in-place (PIP) program, a loophole currently available only to families of military service members under which certain officials are permitted to parole people who don’t otherwise have status into the country on humanitarian grounds. This process can technically occur even when the beneficiary is already in the country, thus “fixing” an unlawful entry for the purposes of adjusting status.

Minnesota immigration lawyer and National Guardsman David Kubat told The New Republic that even for people with no immediate path to legal status, parole can provide work authorization and make status easier to achieve in the future. “Once you’re paroled, you’re always paroled for the purposes of adjustment,” he said. “It would permanently put several million people on a path to adjustment of status, which can put a real dent in the unauthorized population.” PIP as a concept was lent Congressional support in last year’s National Defense Authorization Act, giving broad presidential use a much better legal footing, and could be paired with pure deferral programs similar to DACA.