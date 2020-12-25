Joe Biden Doesn’t Need the GOP’s Permission to Fix Our Broken Immigration System

The state of affairs that President-elect Joe Biden will inherit when he’s sworn into office next month already has many on the left, along with anyone just generally interested in governance, staring down the void of three years of stalemate. In the best-case scenario, he will take office with the slimmest of possible Senate majorities, with his vice president holding the tie-breaking vote and the threat of Joe Manchin’s defection the second someone says “social safety net” within earshot. In the worst case, one or both of Georgia’s Senate seats remain in the hands of the GOP, allowing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to maintain his comfortable routine of tossing incoming bills into the shredder.

There is, however, one policy area particularly malleable to executive hands, where Biden could, if he so chose, implement massive, transformative changes without a single act of Congress: immigration. It’s eminently doable, something we know well because outgoing President Donald Trump—or, to be more precise, White House adviser Stephen Miller—did it with a ruthless efficiency rarely seen anywhere else in the historically incompetent administration of Biden’s predecessor.

Biden and his inner circle have already offered up some ideas about the Trump policies he plans to roll back and the legislative priorities on immigration that the administration plans to push in Congress. Among other things, they plan to stop the termination of DACA, return to a tiered prioritization scheme for immigration arrests, and advocate for an expansive but ill-defined legislative path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants. There is, however, a glaring omission: no mention of the proactive executive power agenda that Biden could unilaterally roll out, not only to undo but to redo the post-Trump mechanics of the immigration system. “Most of the stuff that Miller took apart, smart people could put it back together again, and then some. Not just put it back together, but build on it,” said Paul Wickham Schmidt, who served as chairman of the Board of Immigration Appeals, or BIA, from 1995 until 2001 and runs a popular immigration blog.

Schmidt’s former employer is a bit of a dark horse in the nation’s immigration apparatus. While the Department of Homeland Security is most closely associated with the system, the hugely consequential immigration courts fall under the auspices of the Justice Department. This system of administrative tribunals is the ultimate arbiter for the hundreds of thousands of people put into removal proceedings each year. Its judges rule on the strength of government evidence on the level of hardship that would be visited upon children and spouses left behind, on whether torturous stories of violence and murder fit predetermined categories neatly enough to establish asylum eligibility.

They have never been truly independent, and even the patina of their neutrality was scraped clean by the current administration’s overt meddling. The BIA is the appellate division, and the attorney general serves as a kind of one-person super supreme court, capable of overruling the BIA and appointing (or firing) all immigration judges. Trump’s attorneys general—particularly Miller’s former boss and xenophobic true believer Jeff Sessions—have utilized these powers with gusto, reshaping how the court operates and stacking the BIA with hardliners who’ve handed down dozens of precedential decisions limiting immigration relief.