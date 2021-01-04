The Artist Isn’t Dead

I studied to be a painter in college and had what I now know is a pretty common experience. My fellow students and I produced dumpster loads of bad art, debated theory that was nearly 20 years out of date, and never really spoke about how we planned to make a living once this idyll of calm had passed and the bills started coming due. When I moved to New York City almost a decade ago, I found a job cooking, as I figured I would. I had only ever held service jobs, going on the assumption that waged labor was completely separate from the individualistic and lonely practice of painting. But soon I happened into work installing art at a museum. I quickly found this was much better than a job at a restaurant. For one thing, I actually had something in common with my coworkers, because they were almost all working artists: sculptors, writers, musicians, painters, and designers. All day we installed art, worked with artists, trucked crates around the city, and did light construction. We were mostly freelance or temporary employees, but there was plenty of work.



To my surprise, working in the art world seemed, at least in small part, to facilitate the work of artists. The schedules accommodated workers who were frequently jetting off to monthlong residencies, going to school, or taking time to work in their studios. The job also functioned like a second art education and a social scene, and one that paid. Many days, we would look at and talk about art, often for lengthy and intimate periods. Colleagues got together to launch small galleries and project spaces. It turns out that even fine art, one of the most solitary areas of creative production, wasn’t isolated; it was a community effort. The network of jobs at galleries, auction houses, and trucking companies employing thousands of people was an unseen circulatory system of the art world that not only pumped vital income to artists but also transmitted the more immaterial and intangible hormones of culture. It is impossible to draw a line between the art world’s institutions, the workers who keep them running, and individual pieces of artwork. It’s an inextricable relation: Without the high-end art world of New York, centered around a few superstars and mega-galleries, I doubt there would be many other artists living in New York, and vice versa.

While this system produces culture, no one is paid enough, and the rent climbs ever upward. I once worked an art fair with a kindly but grizzled art handler who told me that he’d been making the same rate per hour for the last 15 years. The art world runs on freelance workers, and few have employer-provided health care. On most days, the system, overpowered on oligarchic-level wealth, feels as if it is on the brink of spinning apart. This is not exceptional: Art workers are but a slice of the art world, which itself is a portion of the wider culture industry that is verging on collapse. Many creative people today are swimming barely above the poverty line. The walls are caving in everywhere: Book publishing is contracting and consolidating; the music industry is taking huge blows in the transition to streaming; and journalism, as The Observer reported recently, shed 260,000 jobs between 2000 and 2018 (far outstripping the losses in coal mining, it adds).