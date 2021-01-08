Beyond that rhetoric, however, House Democrats have taken almost no steps to make this a reality. The House itself gaveled out on Thursday morning and isn’t scheduled to gavel back in until Monday. “We know that we have limited time but that every day that Donald Trump is president of the United States is a day of grave danger,” Massachusetts Representative Kathleen Clark, the assistant House speaker, said in an interview on Thursday. “So we can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the floor for a House vote quickly.” She then said that the first vote wouldn’t come until the middle of next week, defying her own claims of haste.

The sluggish response by Pelosi and House Democratic leaders is not just misguided but dangerous. Trump pushed the American constitutional system to the brink by inciting a riot that killed five people and injured dozens of others. He will remain president for just under a fortnight, which might as well be an eternity. He can still issue pardons to his collaborators, prevent the National Guard from intervening in future incidents of unrest, and attempt to mount yet another bid to subvert American democracy. What more will it take for House Democrats to actually do something?

Compared to last year’s effort, building a case for impeachment is painfully straightforward.

Compared to last year’s effort, building a case for impeachment is painfully straightforward. There are no mysterious Ukrainian figures to learn about, no complex webs of intrigue to untangle, no elliptical phone calls or text messages to decipher, and no need for a series of witnesses to fill in the details bit by bit to render it comprehensible. Americans watched as Trump, speaking at a rally outside the White House, told a crowd of his supporters to march on Capitol Hill. For most of the speech, he lied about voter fraud and falsely claimed the election had been stolen from him. Then he told his followers to take action.