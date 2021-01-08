Unlike last year’s impeachment saga, Congress actually has considerable cross-partisan support to act. A number of leading conservatives have backed Trump’s removal, including once-stalwart Trump defenders like National Review and The Wall Street Journal editorial board. “This was an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election. It was also an assault on the legislature from an executive sworn to uphold the laws of the United States,” the Journal wrote. “This goes beyond merely refusing to concede defeat. In our view it crosses a constitutional line that Mr. Trump hasn’t previously crossed.”

Senate Republicans quashed the last bid to remove Trump almost exactly one year ago, with Utah Senator Mitt Romney casting the sole vote from among his party to find the president guilty of abuse of power. Whether enough GOP senators would vote for removal and disqualification this time is unclear. But they are not exactly rushing to defend him from calls for removal right now either, and the prospect of removal and disqualification could serve as an effective deterrent against future abuses for the next two weeks.

House Democratic leadership always seems to exhaust every other opportunity before doing the right thing.

Most importantly, what the House has right now is momentum. But House Democrats seem dead-set on doing nothing. Those who can remember as far back as 2019 will recall that Pelosi and her allies were just as uninterested about bringing charges against Trump for obstruction of justice after the Mueller Report’s release. Her response time in calling for impeachment after the Ukraine scandal became public was also moderate at best. Indeed, the House Democratic leadership always seems to exhaust every other opportunity before doing the right thing. It appears like they always want someone else to actually stand up to Trump before they do. Typically, they offload that responsibility onto voters; with the Georgia runoffs concluded, there is little that voters can do before the 2022 midterms.

While it would have been helpful if Pence had used the Twenty-Fifth Amendment to remove Trump, it should not have precluded a drive towards impeachment. On Friday, Pelosi announced that she had contacted General Mark Milley, the top U.S. military official, to inquire about measures that would prevent Trump from launching nuclear weapons. There are no indications whatsoever that this is an immediate concern. More importantly, Pelosi has no constitutional authority to ask a general to ignore a direct order from the president. It’s hard to imagine a worse time to undermine the civilian control of the military than right after an attempted coup.