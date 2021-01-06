Banish Trump and His Co-Conspirators—Forever

In hindsight, it felt inevitable that it would end like this. Earlier this year, Trump happily egged on armed protesters who stormed the Michigan statehouse over Covid-19 restrictions. He refused to condemn a thwarted plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for the same reason. He said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the white nationalist march in Charlottesville. During the presidential debates in October, he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Trump relishes violence and bloodshed and savors its use against those he disfavors. This time, his target was the United States Congress—and, by extension, American democracy.

What should Congress do once it reconvenes? Its first duty is to finish counting the Electoral College votes so that Biden can take office on January 20. The moment it finishes, the House should file impeachment charges against Trump for inciting the attempted overthrow of the federal government. The Senate should hold a brief trial—it should not take long to present evidence to people who were firsthand witnesses to the crime—and find him guilty. He would automatically be removed from the presidency; senators should also vote to forever disqualify him from holding office again.

Members of Congress who helped encourage these rioters should face consequences, as well. It takes a two-thirds vote for either the House or the Senate to expel one of its members. Those who cynically tried to toss out the election results, such as Arizona Representative Paul Gosar, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, should face votes for their removal, as well. If those votes fail, they should face the same consequences as former Iowa Representative Steve King: the loss of their committee assignments by party leadership and a pariah-like treatment for the remainder of their term. Newly sworn-in Congresswoman Cori Bush plans to jump-start this process, at least symbolically, by introducing a resolution calling for such expulsions.

