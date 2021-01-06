Banish Trump and His Co-Conspirators—Forever

America’s two-hundred-year streak of peacefully transferring power came to an end on Wednesday after President Donald Trump incited thousands of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers had gathered to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the November election. The seizure of the Capitol marked the first time the seat of government had fallen to hostile forces since British troops burned Washington in 1814.

Trump, speaking in a video message on Wednesday night, praised those who carried out the coup attempt that he had spent weeks encouraged. “We love you,” he said in the clip on Twitter, which appears to have been filmed outside the White House. “You’re very special.” He repeated his lies that he won the election in a landslide, then mildly requested that the protesters disperse. As the sun began to set in Washington and a curfew took effect, hundreds remained in and around the Capitol building.

In hindsight, it felt inevitable that it would end like this. Earlier this year, Trump happily egged on armed protesters who stormed the Michigan state house over COVID-19 restrictions. He refused to condemn a thwarted plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for the same reason. He said there were “very fine people on both sides” of the white nationalist march in Charlottesville. During the presidential debates in October, he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.” Trump relishes violence and bloodshed, and savors its use against those he disfavors. This time, his target was the United States Congress—and, by extension, American democracy.