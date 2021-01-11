The Democrats’ Stark, Historic Choice

The question is elementary, the answer is simple, and the proposed solutions have been discussed at length⁠ by not only activists but political scientists and constitutional scholars ⁠insisting that our federal political system as designed is no longer tenable, if it ever really was—a conclusion driven by facts that are increasingly difficult for even self-styled pragmatists to ignore. Last summer, the last Democratic president said that the legislative filibuster should be eliminated, if necessary, to pass a full restoration of the Voting Rights Act, expand the franchise, and grant statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Although he’s backed these proposals, President-elect Joe Biden has yet to say straightforwardly that he, like Obama, would support eliminating the legislative filibuster to make them possible.

The events of last week demand that we give D.C. statehood special attention. Many have argued that what happened Wednesday might have been prevented if the District controlled its own national guard, as states do. Because the District is not a state, its guard was functionally under the control of the president who instigated the attack it was belatedly deployed against. But irrespective of how last week’s crisis might otherwise have been managed, Democrats on the Hill should appreciate this simple fact: Many of those whose lives were put at risk by the attack, citizens whose labor operates our legislature day in and day out, have no meaningful representation within it. The city of over 700,000 they reside in—larger by population than two states, majority-minority, marked by concentrated poverty—regularly has its laws and initiatives blocked or undermined by Republican members of Congress from elsewhere in the country. Not once has this state of affairs provoked D.C.’s residents to an attempted seizure of the legislature lording over them. For their patience, they have been rewarded with lip service and indifference.

We came close, once, to giving them what they are owed. In 1978, Congress debated a constitutional amendment that would have granted the District the same voting rights as a state—two senators and a representative with full rights in the House. “Human rights begin at home, here in the nation’s capital,” one senator said in a floor speech for the proposal. “The fact that more than 700,000 people do not have a voice in the election of those who write the nation’s laws is not a very good position from which to preach human rights.” Who was this? A longtime defender of political equality? A noted champion of racial justice? No. It was the ex-segregationist Strom Thurmond, who joined 66 other senators—including Barry Goldwater—and 289 members of the House in passing the amendment and sending it to the states. But in an intimation of the political regime we’ve been living under and the ideology that would lead to all that happened Wednesday, it was rejected by conservative state legislatures. And now, more than 40 years later, Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are to Thurmond’s right on the question of whether the citizens of the District deserve full political rights.