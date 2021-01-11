The Democrats’ Stark, Historic Choice

The events of last week demand that we give D.C. statehood special attention. Many have argued that what happened Wednesday might have been prevented if the District controlled its own national guard as states do. Because the District is not a state, its guard was functionally under the control of the president who instigated the attack it was belatedly deployed against. But irrespective of how last week’s crisis might otherwise have been managed, Democrats on the Hill should appreciate this simple fact: Many of those whose lives were put at risk by the attack, citizens whose labor operates our legislature day in and day out, have no meaningful representation within it. The city of over 700,000 they reside in—larger by population than two states, majority-minority, marked by concentrated poverty—regularly has its laws and initiatives blocked or undermined by Republican members of Congress from elsewhere in the country. Not once has this state of affairs provoked them to an attempted seizure of the legislature lording over them. For their patience, they have been rewarded with lip service and indifference.

We came close, once, to giving them what they are owed. In 1978, Congress debated a constitutional amendment that would have granted the District the same voting rights as a state—two senators and a representative with full rights in the House. “Human rights begin at home, here in the nation’s capital,” one senator said in a floor speech for the proposal. “The fact that more than 700,000 people do not have a voice in the election of those who write the nation’s laws is not a very good position from which to preach human rights.” Who was this? An erstwhile defender of political equality? A noted champion of racial justice? No. It was the ex-segregationist Strom Thurmond, who joined 66 other Senators—including Barry Goldwater—and 289 members of the House in passing the amendment and sending it to the states. But in an intimation of the political regime we’ve been living under and the ideology that would lead to all that happened Wednesday, it was rejected by conservative state legislatures. And now, more than 40 years later, Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are to Thurmond’s right on the question of whether the citizens of the District deserve full political rights.

Unlike the voting rights amendment, granting them representation through statehood would take only the simple majorities in Congress the Democratic Party will now have, provided the pivotal legislators in the Senate vote to eliminate the legislative filibuster. Those legislators have pledged that they will not. Their opposition will doom any democratic reforms the party might put forward—not just statehood for the District and other territories or a restructuring of the Supreme Court, but the restoration of the Voting Rights Act and the expansion of the franchise that, again, Barack Obama called for at John Lewis’s funeral last year. A number of pundits have insisted that it will be impossible to move them and that may be so. But there is an obligation to try; a responsibility that rests not only with activists but with the leaders of the party, who ought to show now that they’re capable of leaning as heavily upon the party’s moderates as they’ve proven themselves capable of leaning upon the party’s progressives over the last two months.

If their party cannot use its majorities to pass significant legislation, progressive activists, donors, and voters will have little reason to take a significant interest in giving it majorities.

Heavy pressure not only from below but from the top: This is what we need. Will we get it? Almost certainly not. Any hope probably rests in Democratic leadership understanding this: If their party cannot use its majorities to pass significant legislation, progressive activists, donors, and voters will have little reason to take a significant interest in giving it majorities. At most, the party should then be seen as a buffer—ensuring Democrats hold at least one chamber of Congress to mitigate the damage of a Republican presidency will be worthwhile. But that’s it: Progressives and the Democrats under 45 who backed a socialist in last year’s presidential primary will have ample reason to leave congressional politics mostly behind. What counterargument could possibly be made to them? That Republicans will find it easier to win? If the democratic reform pushes fail, this will be the path the party’s leaders and pivotal legislators will themselves have chosen, given demographic trends and the design of the Senate. Those who disengage will be guilty only of sharing their diffidence about the party’s future.