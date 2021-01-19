Murder the Filibuster and Never Look Back

The coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis it’s set off could give the “get things done” pitch some heft. And Zupnick argues that the failure to convince struggling Americans that Democrats in Congress had worked aggressively on their behalf in the thick of the Great Recession only helped to deliver a House majority to Republicans in 2010. “People think the system is broken because the system is broken, and they’re not seeing how it helps them,” he says. “The best thing that the Biden administration and the Democratic Senate and Congress can do is show people results, quickly—show them that they’re listening, show them that voters handed the keys and full control of government to Democrats and they’re doing something with it—they’re not sitting back and waiting for permission from Mitch McConnell; they’re not sitting back and waiting, and they’re treating this crisis the way it ought to be treated.”

If Manchin and the other Democrats in his camp do change their minds on abolishing the filibuster and the like, by way of this argument or some other one, Zupnick doesn’t think the shift will seem like a full about-face. “I don’t necessarily expect senators to go out and say, ‘I was wrong about the filibuster before,’” he says. “But what I think is very possible is for members to come out and say, ‘I think I was right about the filibuster before, but the Republicans have changed so much.’ And what we are seeing now is so egregious—they won’t even let us vote to pass the Voting Rights Act. They won’t even let us vote to raise the minimum wage. They wouldn’t even let us have a vote to have massive infrastructure projects in West Virginia and across the country. They won’t even let us have those votes.

“The filibuster didn’t come down from Sinai,” Zupnick adds. “It was not carved into stone. It was an invention. The filibuster was created. It was used for years to block civil rights legislation. And it recently has been used as a partisan tool to block everything. But the Senate rules have [been] changed many times over the years, including by McConnell. They can change again.”