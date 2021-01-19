Murder the Filibuster and Never Look Back

If Manchin and the other Democrats in his camp do change their minds on abolishing the filibuster and the like, by way of this argument or some other one, Zupnick doesn’t think the shift will seem like a full about-face. “I don’t necessarily expect senators to go out and say, ‘I was wrong about the filibuster before,’” he says. “But what I think is very possible is for members to come out and say, ‘I think I was right about the filibuster before, but the Republicans have changed so much.’ And what we are seeing now is so egregious—they won’t even let us vote to pass the Voting Rights Act. They won’t even let us vote to raise the minimum wage. They wouldn’t even let us have a vote to have massive infrastructure projects in West Virginia and across the country. They won’t even let us have those votes.

“The filibuster didn’t come down from Sinai,” Zupnick adds. “It was not carved into stone. It was an invention. The filibuster was created. It was used for years to block civil rights legislation. And it recently has been used as a partisan tool to block everything. But the Senate rules have [been] changed many times over the years, including by McConnell. They can change again.”

Adam Jentleson, former deputy chief of staff to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and the author of Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy, thinks this point is important: Moderates and conservatives might be won over, he contends, if they can be shown that eliminating the filibuster, which appears nowhere in the Constitution, would make the Senate work as it was designed.

“Helping senators like Manchin get to ‘yes’ will be a question of helping them understand that reform itself is actually restoration,” he says. “Not a radical departure, but rather restoring the Senate to its original vision and to what the Framers wanted. That’s not an argument that always carries a lot of currency with folks on the left. It sounds originalist almost, but I think it is important for some of the more conservative Democrats to understand that what they’re doing is in line with a great tradition of reformism that dates back to Henry Clay—when he rushed to try to get rid of the filibuster when John Calhoun first started using it in the 1830s and 1840s.”