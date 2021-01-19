Rashida Jones’s Battle With Sex Workers Reveals a New Era of Internet Censorship

The movie and its docuseries sequel, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, were meant to be sympathetic portrayals of sex workers. But as I reported in 2017, Jones and her co-producers, Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus, alienated their subjects by carelessly exposing private information and recycling content without their full consent. After that piece came out, Gradus and Bauer gave multiple interviews attacking the subjects’ concerns, while Jones has never made amends with the community she continues to document.

In one instance, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On featured a nine-second Periscope clip of the performers AutumnKayy and EffyElizabeth, scraped from their accounts and edited into a montage without their permission. “It’s been almost four years, and I still have people come up to me or Tweet at me asking if I know that I’m on Netflix,” AutumnKayy told me over email. In another instance, the series showed the Facebook page of the performer Gia Paige, including most of her legal name. “I didn’t even know that I was in the documentary until a ‘fan’ messaged me telling me they knew my real name and personal information,” she told me. “Do you understand how scary that is? Nobody called me to warn me.” Paige says she continues to experience targeted harassment and that “weird internet trolls” mailed her porn to her extended family. The debacle made her “realize how precious anonymity in this industry is,” she says.

In some ways, Cox’s abrupt departure is about an old scandal that was never put to bed. While Jones has expressed some sympathy for these sex workers’ concerns, the other producers maintain they never did anything wrong. “The narrative has kind of become hijacked, that we exposed sex workers and that we put them in danger by telling the world that they were sex workers, when in fact we never ever did that,” Gradus said in an interview with Variety.