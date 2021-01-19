Rashida Jones’s Battle With Sex Workers Reveals a New Era of Internet Censorship

The collective Hacking//Hustling published a report last fall titled “Posting Into The Void: Studying the Impact Of Shadowbanning on Sex Workers and Activists,” which shows how the moderation process disproportionately affects content published by sex workers and their advocates. “Rashida Jones can post to her two million followers without worrying about her posts being invisibilized by a platform,” Danielle Blunt, dominatrix and Hacking//Hustling member explained. “Sex workers can’t. Jones can buy ads to promote her movie. Sex workers can’t.”

Making that gap wider are new laws controlling who is legally liable for what on the internet. Under the guise of combatting sex trafficking, recent legislation like 2018’s SESTA/FOSTA punishes websites deemed to “promote or facilitate the prostitution of another person.” Sites like Backpage and Craigslist Personals have already fallen afoul of its remit, removing sex workers’ ability to advertise their own services. More recent laws like SISEA and the EARN IT act, as well the proposed repealing of Section 230 in general, have turned up the heat further.

Hollywood studios are in favor of these regulatory efforts, with all their potential for greater censorship and filtering, and they have the money to make it difficult to counter their narratives in the digital space. Danielle Blunt, for example, received targeted pro-SESTA messaging on social media even while campaigning against it, she said. These bad new laws are connected, as Melissa Gira Grant has argued, to a powerful strain of anti-sex work sentiment running through Hollywood’s liberal feminism. Back in 2015, for example, Meryl Streep, Lena Dunham, Kate Winslet, and Anne Hathaway signed a letter opposing Amnesty International’s proposal for decriminalizing sex work. Ashley Judd, a #MeToo leader, calls sex work “paid rape.” It’s also the company line: Disney and 20th Century Fox both pledged their support to SESTA/FOSTA.

That Rashida Jones has never apologized for her involvement in Hot Girls Wanted and its sequel, but can return to documentary-making on sex work anyway, reads like final proof that powerful interests have all aligned to silence an already-marginalized population. By the same token, what appeared to be a passing Netflix scandal in 2017 turns out to have contained the seeds for what, almost four years later, has become a full-scale legal campaign against Americans’ ability to make themselves heard on the internet.