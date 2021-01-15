A Brief Cultural History of Work Sucking

In Bullshit Jobs: A Theory, the late David Graeber laments the proliferation of meaningless sectors and jobs that are not productive but seem to exist solely to keep people working. Plenty of jobs have been automated out of existence, he argues, but rather than allowing us more leisure time, the fear of unemployment and threat to the Great American Work Ethic has led to the explosion of useless work.

The thing about bullshit jobs is, the people working them know they’re bullshit. “This is a profound psychological violence here,” Graeber writes. “How can one even begin to speak of dignity in labor when one secretly feels one’s job should not exist? How can it not create a sense of deep rage and resentment?” While many of us in real life may justify these jobs by either projecting value where there is none or just accepting that it’s a paycheck, our culture largely sees them for what they are and treats them accordingly.

In Broad City, Ilana’s open and aggressive disdain for her job at a company called Deals, Deals, Deals is a recurring bit—she sleeps at her desk, wears clothes wildly inappropriate for a workplace setting, or doesn’t show up at all. And honestly, her uninhibited and flagrant ridicule of corporate protocol is aspirational—mostly because the viewer is brought into the conspiracy and understands her job is pointless anyway.

On the other hand, part of why Emily in Paris, a pandemic-era Netflix offering about a young marketing professional trying to find her way in the city of light, left such a bizarrely bad taste in so many viewers’ mouths (aside from the French caricatures, clunky gender politics, and unrealistic and uninspired embrace of the basic bitch) was because no one actually wants to watch fictional characters find success and personal growth at their bullshit corporate job.

Characters are never really defined by their work—the interesting ones, anyway. More often, they are defined by the job they leave behind. It’s why quitting scenes are so satisfying. In The Family Man, after choosing his Wall Street job over love, Jack Campbell realizes the mistake he made (by experiencing an alternate timeline, in which he chooses love and New Jersey). He ends up sacrificing a big merger to right his wrongs.