The Capitol Riot Revealed the Darkest Nightmares of White Evangelical America

White evangelical Christianity has become enmeshed with, and perhaps inextricable from, a broader revolution against the government.

What they saw in their Bibles was the end of history, and exactly how it would unfold. According to evangelicals, the current age will climax with the restoration of Jews to Palestine, and the emergence of powerful empires in Rome, Russia, and Asia. Seeking to unite the world’s nations and end chaos and war, a new leader will appear promising peace and security. Unwilling or unable to recognize that he is actually the prophesied Antichrist, most political and religious leaders around the world will cede their sovereignty and independence to him through an international agency.

Just before the tyrant is revealed for the threat that he is, all true Christians will vanish from the earth in the rapture, joining the resurrected Jesus in heaven. Shortly thereafter, the imposter will lead the world through seven years of tribulation, at the end of which Jesus and the saints will return to earth and battle the forces of evil at Armageddon (a literal place in Israel). Christ will defeat Antichrist and establish a millennial kingdom of peace and prosperity on earth.

Such convictions made evangelicals astute students of world events. They were and are constantly lining up global changes with their reading of prophecy.

It’s important to note that most believe that the United States is not described in the Bible’s end times history—a complication that evangelical activists have long wrestled with. The U.S., like most of the rest of the world, might cede its independence and align with the Antichrist, and persecute the remnant of true Christians. Or the United States might be one of the few faithful nations, an end-times redoubt where true Christianity is practiced, the gospel is preached, and the power of the Antichrist is constantly challenged and subverted until the second coming of Christ.