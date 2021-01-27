The historical reasoning of The Dig makes Ammonite’s climatological themes seem very profound by comparison. First, Edith Pretty’s sci fi-mad young son sets us up with some belabored connections between the future and the past as he scampers around the excavation site. “The Vikings and the space pilots are the same really, aren’t they?” he asks his mother. “Both sail to distant lands and do battle in ships!” Later, when Basil Brown contemplates leaving the project over clashes with snooty officials from the British Museum, his wife delivers a drippy speech exhorting him to persist. “It’s for the future,” she says with an earnest smile. “So that the next generations can know where they came from.”

The historical analogies have a more sinister component, too. The contents of the Sutton Hoo mound date from the sixth or seventh centuries, and a culture that spoke a Germanic language. Called “Anglo-Saxon” in the film, this early medieval period of British history has been appropriated, in modern times, as a kind of imaginary myth of ethnic purity for whites in search of one. Think of the term’s role in the medieval cosplay we’ve seen flourish among alt-right reactionaries in the U.S. since Charlottesville.

When Mrs Brown suggests that there’s a straight line running through history between the Sutton Hoo hoard-makers to the lads setting off for World War II, she uses a nationalist rhetoric that has nothing to do with the actual mound her husband dug up and everything to do with the bad arguments leaders use to get young men to fight and die. At the end of her speech, she rephrases her point as a yet more explicitly patriotic question to her husband: “Why else would you be playing around in the dirt while the rest of the country prepares for war?”

This is a simplification of the role of the past in national identity made worse, not better, by the soppiness of its delivery—The Dig is bathed in late summer light and the sweet smiles of country folk. The Dig takes all its stakes from the context of military invasion, framing the protection of British heritage as a war effort of its own merit. Both The Dig and Ammonite fetishize British-ness in ways that make Mary Anning and Basil Brown seem less like serious researchers and more like Braveheart-style symbols of misunderstood autochthonous glory. There are limits to how deep you can dig with romanticization as your tools.