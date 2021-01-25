The Very Serious Appeal of Call My Agent

Season four, which launched this week, is in many ways exactly what a faithful viewer of Call My Agent might expect. Its first episode, in which a very funny Charlotte Gainsbourg tries to get out of an amateurish, dreadful sci-fi movie by pretending to have injured herself slipping on a stray banana skin, perfectly demonstrates the series’ broad appeal—it has enough in-jokes to convince movie lovers that they’re being catered to and enough witty, breezy moments to keep anyone who is not as interested in gags about the oeuvre of Lars von Trier on board for more. (“How am I supposed to know if it’s a good script?” Gainsbourg ponders. “I signed on for Antichrist!” “I loved you in Nymphomaniac,” a scruffy prop department lackey tells her, later, the compliment hanging creepily between them for one subtle, perfect beat.)

Call My Agent is concerned with one particular and very French dilemma: Is it possible to be a functioning person, and especially a parent, in addition to being a die-hard, full-time advocate for the importance of the arts?

Through a storyline in which Andréa and Colette are struggling in the immediate aftermath of their domestic happy ending, however, the new season gradually reveals itself to be about a very different kind of love—one unrelated to monogamy or marriage, unaffected by familial ties, and only very slightly touched by sex. I am, of course, referring to the love experienced by cinephiles for cinema, a passion next to godliness in its devotion, and adjacent to actual, romantic love in its tendency to make those experiencing it speak in embarrassing, declarative statements. When Andréa informs Colette that she is trying, desperately, to make time for her family, and Colette asks: “Which family—ours, or the great family of cinema?” the line ought to be toe-curlingly pretentious. In the context of the show, it is a legitimate question. More than ever, Call My Agent is concerned with one particular and very French dilemma: Is it possible to be a functioning person, and especially a parent, in addition to being a die-hard, full-time advocate for the importance of the arts?



When Andréa admits to Colette that she knows she never hesitates when trying to please her clients in the same way she occasionally does when tasked with coming home on time to see her child, Colette admits she is as moved by her wife’s honesty as she is saddened by her statement. We are not asked to see Andréa as monstrous—or if we are, it is in reference to the phrase coined by the writer Jenny Offill in her 2014 novel, Dept. of Speculation, “art monster.” “My plan was to never get married,” Offill writes. “I was going to be an art monster instead. Women almost never become art monsters because art monsters only concern themselves with art, never mundane things.” If Andréa does mundane things, it is so that Jean Dujardin can make what she believes will be a brilliant new movie, or to prevent Jean Reno from retiring altogether. What is wonderful about her journey in this latest season is the way that she begins to realize that the act of bringing up her daughter is not actually that different from the work she does at ASK, in the sense that both tiring, self-sacrificing demonstrations of her love will ultimately end in something bigger, more beautiful, more enriching.