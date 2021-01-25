The Very Serious Appeal of Call My Agent

In the days immediately following the publication of the not-exactly-positive review of Netflix’s Emily in Paris I wrote for this very website last October, friends and strangers alike had one burning question: Had I watched the other Parisian, media-centric comedy on Netflix, Call My Agent, which was set at a chic agency for actors and directors? It was authentically, actually French, instead of cod French, they all said; it was genuinely funny, and the characters with “style” dressed stylishly, and nobody said anything about their “coq” or mistranslated the word “ringarde.” In addition, it had cameos from many major actors, playing themselves: Juliette Binoche tumbling down the stairs at Cannes, or Monica Bellucci bemoaning her perpetual singledom, or Béatrice Dalle furiously storming out of a gratuitous nude scene and then hiding in a convent. Isabelle Huppert stayed on for two full episodes in the third season, sending up her reputation as a workaholic, which if you are a TV show about actors is a flex roughly equivalent to that of getting Jesus to sign on for a two-episode arc in your Bible epic. It was gentle but sophisticated, clever but not taxing, low-stakes enough to be soothing but well written enough to ensure that you were always thoroughly invested in its principals—the leonine, ruthless Mathias; the fey and hilarious Hervé; the bumbling, hirsute Gabriel; the chic and horny and ambitious Andréa; et cetera, et cetera.

Satires of Hollywood, especially those set in L.A., are often either cruel or sour, zeroing in on the industry’s rampant vice and avarice, its plastic sheen.

Everything they said, it turned out, was correct: Call My Agent is a gem, a rare amalgam of elegance and real heart that coaxes belly laughs out of its film industry setting not by lampooning the vapidity of the movie world but by lovingly poking fun at its characters’ passion for their chosen field. Harebrained schemes are hatched in order to ensure the right actors end up with the right directors, the work’s quality infinitely more crucial than its budget; double-crossing is accepted, grudgingly, if it turns out to be about integrity rather than money. “You have always been ruthless, stopping at nothing,” Mathias’s lover Noémie tells him, with a straight face, “but it didn’t stop me from falling in love with you, because I saw you did it out of artistic conviction.” The people who work at Agence Samuel Kerr are “competent (even when they fall victim to disaster), competitive, and devoted,” Alexandra Schwartz wrote at The New Yorker in 2018. “They love what they do, and they revere the cinema. That, and the fact that business and pleasure mix very freely, is how you know that the show is French.”

If its quintessentially French qualities do not exactly seem like probable attributes for an international hit—audiences outside of France, for instance, may not immediately recognize some of the actors who do cameos as themselves, unless they happen to be very well versed in the French New Wave—they are also precisely the thing that viewers have seized on, hungrily and happily, as the source of its appeal. Satires of Hollywood, especially those set in L.A., are often either cruel or sour, zeroing in on the industry’s rampant vice and avarice, its plastic sheen. Call My Agent, which does not contain even a single joke about a needlessly specific latte order, breaks the mould in order to suggest that movies might, in fact, be as serious and important as real life.