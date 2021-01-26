Why Josh Hawley is Playing the Victim

It’s a substantially flawed case. Hawley, in his New York Post piece, contends that America now has a “social credit score” like Communist China and that citizens are being ranked and punished based on how “woke” they are. “If you want to get a good job, stay at hotels and be served at restaurants, you will need to do a few other things,” Hawley writes. “You will need to voice the right opinions. You will need to endorse the right ideas. You will need to conform.”

The allegation is profound (and cribbed from an episode of Black Mirror)—the United States has adopted authoritarian means of rating and tracking citizens. But it’s not backed up with any evidence; Hawley, like so many critics of his ilk, is objecting to his fellow citizens pursuing their own right to freely associate. But Hawley has yet to suffer any ill effects from these controversies. He is still a U.S. senator and one of the most powerful people in the country. Despite his negative “social credit score,” Hawley is still publishing a book with a well-known publisher and writing a cover story for The New York Post. The consequences for attempting to cancel the legitimate votes of hundreds of thousands of Americans who lack Hawley’s elite standing—something that actually fits the “authoritarian” label—seem to be rather light.



Portraying himself as the victim to phantasmic societal forces is a fairly old trick for a legislator of Hawley’s pretensions to innovation to be playing. But there’s nothing new under the sun: Hawley is facing some feather-soft consequences for his actions, and The New York Post’s front page is conveniently available for his crybaby act. It’s a rather transparent attempt to win the affections of conservative voters who may similarly resent the intrusions of the “woke” into their schools, churches, communities, and social networks. “Your vote may still be yours, but if your party is denied the means to effectively organize by corporate monopolies, it’s not going to win,” he writes. “Your church, well, you can still attend for now, but go to the wrong church and you may not have a job in a few years.” It’s all rather rich considering Hawley’s boundless ambitions were only briefly waylaid.

