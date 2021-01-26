Why Josh Hawley is Playing the Victim

Two and a half weeks ago, something terrible happened to Senator Josh Hawley. Something not only fundamentally opposed to American values but downright unconstitutional, as well. Something that should never, ever happen to anyone. Hawley, you see, lost his book deal for a hundred hours or so.

Why did this happen? Well, according to Monday’s Hawley-penned cover story in The New York Post—titled, without irony, “The Muzzling of America”—it happened because “leftist politicians [demanded] I resign from office for representing the views of my constituents and leading a democratic debate on the floor of the Senate,” in which he contended that the legitimate presidential election results, which had been upheld over and over again by relevant authorities, should be thrown out. Now Hawley—who quickly got another book deal from an independent conservative publisher (one whose books are distributed by the publishing house that originally “canceled” the book in the first place)—is not only the latest victim of the left’s war on free speech but an American Solzhenitsyn, whose samizdat is published on the front page of one of the country’s largest daily newspapers and whose interviews are regularly broadcast on cable television.



As you may have surmised, Hawley’s account leaves quite a bit out. He notes that he led a challenge to “the presidential electors from Pennsylvania after that state conducted the election in violation of the state constitution” but doesn’t explain why he didn’t make these objections sooner—for instance, before the election itself. But the strangest omission of all is that the violent Capitol riot, which left five dead and dozens of police officers injured—violence inflamed by Hawley’s baseless objections to a legitimate election—is not even mentioned. Instead, Hawley has constructed a cancel culture fantasia that handwaves all the wreckage and carnage of January 6 and instead focuses on America’s real victim: Josh Hawley.

