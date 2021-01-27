The D.C. Statehood Debate Is Coming, Like It or Not

While it remains unclear how Biden’s legislative agenda will take shape once coronavirus relief and impeachment have been dealt with, one item that will be competing for his attention will be statehood for the District of Columbia. Biden, like the last two Democratic presidents, reiterated his support for admitting D.C. as a state on the campaign trail. More Americans have come to back the idea in the last year, as well: A Data for Progress poll in September registered 43 percent support from American voters, an eight-point increase from 2019 levels, attributable mostly to new enthusiasm from Democrats.

Those Democrats might have been taking cues from the party’s leaders. Last summer, House Democrats passed a statehood bill with almost unanimous support from the caucus. And D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who reintroduced the bill on the first day of this new Congress, sees the progress statehood made in 2020 as reason for optimism. “This is the closest the district has gotten to statehood in its 220 years of existence,” she told me in an interview this week. “We’ve got the votes in the House. Last Congress, and I believe we will have more this time, we had more than 90 percent of Democrats in the Senate that were co-sponsors of D.C. statehood.”

The attack on the Capitol earlier this month briefly brought the District’s status to renewed national attention. Had the mayor of Washington had the same control over the city’s national guard as other state executives have, Trump’s rioting supporters might have been thwarted sooner than they were. But because D.C. is a federal territory, the commander of its guard on that day was, functionally, Trump himself. This is a problem Norton intends to fix whether the District obtains statehood or not: She plans on reintroducing a longstanding bill called the District of Columbia National Guard Home Rule Act that would transfer control to the city.