The D.C. Statehood Debate Is Coming, Like It or Not

But speedy admission doesn’t seem terribly likely, especially given that support for a statehood bill is sure to break down fairly neatly along partisan lines in both chambers if it happens at all—fodder for more rhetoric from Republicans about the supposed divisiveness of Biden’s agenda. Burch is fully undaunted by this. “I’m not going to rationalize with those folks,” he says flatly. “Is the country divided? Sure, it’s divided. But is it OK for the country, because the country’s divided, for my family and my neighbors, and the 700,000 people that live in D.C. to go without representation? There’s nothing good or normal about that.”

Democrats who have said the same, including the president, now have an obligation to pressure those still opposed or on the fence into rectifying the district’s situation which, as a bonus, would also play a small role in balancing the disproportionate amount of power the right holds in the Senate at the expense of America’s minorities. “In my view, it would be a devastating civil rights failure if we didn’t achieve statehood now,” Rhodes says. “Democrats control Congress and the White House. Not making D.C. a state would be a decision. It would be a choice to not grant representation for over 700,000 residents of Washington, D.C. And maybe even more, it would also be a sign that Democrats, like Republicans, are not really interested in restoring and strengthening American democracy. We have all of the tools, all of the power necessary to end this injustice. So, I think it would be devastating if it didn’t happen.”

And it might not. The Senate’s procedural progress in recent days—the end of McConnell’s forced standoff on a power-sharing agreement and the filibuster, the continued drive to pass coronavirus relief through budget reconciliation—hasn’t given statehood advocates all that much reason for hope, unless one believes Joe Manchin’s on the cusp of a political epiphany or that Democrats will be willing and able to stretch the loophole offered by the budget reconciliation process wide enough to enable the creation of a new state. But the work of making the unlikely likelier is underway anyway. If the president and other Democrats want to make good on their rhetoric about the district’s status and the state of our democracy, now would be a good time to join in.