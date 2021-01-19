The Military Occupation of D.C. Is a National Disgrace

It says a lot about the state of a country’s democracy that an ostensibly peaceful transfer of power can only be conducted under massive armed guard. Even if nothing violent happens at the inauguration—no rogue soldiers taking shots at the new president, no Trumpist hordes storming Capitol Hill—we’ll regret that the response to the current crisis was the complete and total militarization of what was once a signal event in American democratic life. Because if our country’s history is any guide, there’s no turning back from this.

While the threat of Trumpist violence is real, it’s not on the order of an invading army, making it hard to tell why such a disproportionate response is needed. Surveying the mayor’s office and various law enforcement agencies, Vox’s Alex Ward could find no justification for the huge military outlay. He described the several blocks around the White House as a “veritable fortress.” The enormous commitment of National Guard troops has also raised fears of an insider attack. Although the FBI is vetting guardsmen, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said there is no specific threat. Even so, according to the Associated Press , 12 guardsmen who expressed extremist views or had connections to right-ring militias were removed from the inaugural security operation.

A brief glance at recent U.S. history shows that military and security commitments, once made, are difficult to roll back. Freighted with the responsibility of stopping the ever-imminent “next attack,” politicians and security officials will support whatever measures are deemed necessary—even if they shred civil liberties and make urban life unrecognizable. In this sense, the occupation of D.C. recalls the many strategic errors and moral blunders of the last two decades of the war on terror. Rather than learn from that experience and work toward nonmilitarized solutions to our security challenges, the political establishment seems ready to embrace a new smarter, wiser version of the war on terror, this time targeting domestic political extremists.