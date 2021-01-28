Here’s What Happens When Every Government Vehicle Is Electric

All that’s to say, even less labor-intensive electric vehicle production processes could create other jobs in the short term, especially through the vast charging network that will need to be built to support the new fleet. Currently, according to the Department of Energy, there are 22,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S.. Biden has pledged to build 550,000 overall, while as many as 2 million could be needed by 2030. That federal procurement will be the tip of that spear also means the government has the potential to establish standards in that nascent segment of the U.S. transportation landscape. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has found that 56.2 percent of fast public chargers are on the Tesla network, and thus only accessible to Tesla drivers. But the government could make widespread access and compatibility in charging stations a priority in who gets what contracts. And fast-charging stations at post offices in every town could transform the electric vehicle landscape.

Many of those decisions could come down to state-by-state policy. California, which has the country’s most expansive network of charging stations, initially wanted that to be built up by private charging companies, specifically excluding utilities in 2011. When officials realized that those companies were concentrating their charging infrastructure in higher-income neighborhoods, they opened it up to regulated investor-owned utilities who—under public utility commission oversight and with state support—could build and operate stations in less profitable areas. Alternately, New York state is leaning on its public power provider, the New York Power Authority, to build out its charging network. With the future of their core business in flux (including, potentially, gas stations) fossil fuel companies have gotten increasingly interested in both utilities and charging infrastructure. Just this week, Shell acquired the UK’s largest electric charging company. BP is that country’s second biggest electric vehicle charging provider.

There are many more outstanding questions, too. One of the bigger ones is where the electricity to fuel the electric cars will come from. The White House’s Executive Order reiterated its pledge to get the power sector to net-zero emissions by 2035, but that’s still fifteen years away. The White House will also need to consider where to procure the minerals for the cars’ batteries if it decides to double down on domestic battery production as part of a broader push for EVs. Among other such commodities, lithium sourcing is developing into a hotly contested environmental, labor, human rights and geopolitical issue as demand for them takes off. And while the government certainly needs plenty of vehicles, a broader question about the energy transition is whether it should try to simply sub out all the current consumer cars for electric vehicles, or lean more on public transit and denser planning to reduce unsustainable sprawl and materials usage.

With most details still to come, Biden’s procurement announcement could be a modest but important step toward shifting the energetic basis of the U.S. economy. It could help lay a foundation for electrifying the economy in a way oriented toward public interest, rather than just piling tax breaks onto corporations in the hopes that they go green eventually. We’ll know a lot more in 90 days—the deadline the order sets out for a more detailed plan being submitted. Whether this order kick-starts a green transportation revolution or gets recorded in history as a bungled symbolic gesture will depend a lot on how it’s executed.

