Here’s What Happens When Every Government Vehicle Is Electric

Whether the president’s industrial policy can also be its jobs program is another question entirely. In many companies, that government-aided shift to EVs may be less a source of new jobs than a way to keep the auto sector from hemorrhaging those that could be lost as the world moves away from internal combustion engines. “When we talk about creating jobs in EVs, we’re talking about switching jobs,” Nahm explains, noting many automakers’ plans to change operations at existing plants rather than build new ones. “The alternative is to lose other jobs, or we can switch some of them from combustion engine manufacturing to electric cars. I’m pretty sure this wouldn’t be a net gain of a million jobs,” which Biden had promised during his campaign. In general, electric vehicles contain fewer parts than gas vehicles. They also tend to last longer on the road, meaning factories may well produce fewer units overall.

The quality of the jobs created or preserved is another question. Many domestic automakers and most foreign producers operating in the United States are currently located in right-to-work states in the South, where wages and working conditions are generally worse than in United Auto Workers shops in Michigan. So there’s no guarantee that jobs making electric vehicles for the U.S. government will be union jobs. And even production in the North has been contentious. General Motors’ announcement in 2019 that it would make an electric pickup truck at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant, thereby keeping the plant open after the hybrid Chevy Volt was discontinued, drew criticism from the UAW for being accompanied by a net loss of jobs. “The transition is going to be complicated, and I think people need to be careful so that labor doesn’t get screwed in this transition,” Nahm said. The text of the executive order including the electric vehicle procurement strategy, released Wednesday afternoon, did mention this issue: “The plan shall also aim to ensure that the United States retains the union jobs integral to and involved in running and maintaining clean and zero-emission fleets, while spurring the creation of union jobs in the manufacture of those new vehicles,” it read. But how exactly it will ensure that remains to be seen.

What “Made in America” means is also complicated. Biden on Monday signaled he’ll update the implementation of such statutes that date back to 1933, which themselves overlap with a thicket of bilateral and multilateral treaties and court rulings. Right now, a Chevy Bolt—containing 80 percent components made in Korea, with which the U.S. has a free trade agreement, and 20 percent U.S.-sourced components, all assembled in Detroit—does qualify.