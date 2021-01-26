How Biden Can Achieve a Russian Restoration

Likewise, the Biden administration should think twice before defining the international system as an ideological contest between democracy and authoritarianism. Such was the spirit of the early Cold War, and in that stark and binary conflict, the us-versus-them rhetoric of freedom and slavery was too often an excuse for zealotry, smugness, and the excessive militarization of foreign policy—not to mention a cause of the Vietnam War. The Iraq War followed from a similar mindset. In 2021, democracy and its enemies do not divide up into neat categories. (A bitter lesson of the Trump era is that some of the wiliest enemies of American democracy are American citizens.) A number of NATO allies are illiberal, and the U.S. has a long history of doing business with undemocratic countries. This pragmatism, born of necessity, will always be in fashion.

The part of the international system that matters most to Russia is Ukraine and Belarus. For the U.S., Ukraine is a modest success story. The country has stayed afloat since the strife of 2014. Vice President Biden devoted substantial time and energy to Ukraine. As president, he can consolidate the gains in Ukraine, but he will have to balance an American interest in having a democratic Ukraine with an American interest in regional stability. Should Washington envision Ukraine as a lever to democratize Russia, Putin will destabilize Ukraine further. Similarly, in Belarus the Biden administration should speak out against tyranny. It can honor democratic principle, but it cannot do so in a way that implies the geopolitical separation of Belarus from Putin’s Russia. To this, Russia would respond with military force in a dangerous nether zone between Russian territory and various NATO member states.

As for the third question—what is to be done about authoritarianism within Russia?—the proper answer for the U.S. government is nothing. Washington should not consider itself the prime mover in ending the Putin regime. Putting aside the effect of regime-change policies on Putin’s decision-making, there is little evidence to suggest that Russians themselves are waiting for an American helping hand after almost a decade of American economic sanctions and given the turbulence of American-style democracy. In Ukraine, American assistance was welcomed not just by aspiring democrats but by political forces that wanted to move Ukraine away from Russia for reasons of nationalism or of personal opportunism. By contrast, there is no “other” from which the U.S. can save Russia. The historic “other” for Russia is, in fact, the U.S.

In American foreign policy, regime change deserves a public burial. Again and again, it has led to disaster in the Middle East. It’s tempting to believe the case for regime change that was made in retrospect about 1980s Europe: The U.S. applied pressure, funded dissidents, and lo and behold, the whole Soviet construct fell apart by the end of the decade. This case is remarkably solipsistic. The Soviet Union collapsed because of its own economic inefficiency and because it was a vast, ungovernable empire whose subject populations (including Russians) wanted countries of their own. While the Soviet Union was collapsing, a vociferously anti-Communist president was actually enmeshed in meticulous diplomacy with his Soviet counterpart. In the late 1980s, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush were not dancing on the Soviet Union’s grave. Their diplomatic finesse, not an American push for regime change, enabled the peaceful transition from a Soviet to a post-Soviet era.