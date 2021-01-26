How Biden Can Achieve a Russian Restoration

The authoritarian regimes are threatening, but the democracies are not bereft of hope. The Biden administration can itself embody democratic ideals, and it should. With its diplomacy, it can set a good example with multilateralism and with respect for rule of law. It can convene fellow democracies to deal with set-piece issues such as corruption and kleptocracy, which are transnational in nature and do so much to degrade the health of democracies. At the same time, any club of democracies will face a growing list of authoritarian regimes. As did the Obama and Trump administrations before it, the Biden administration will have to contend with a world that is not Americanizing. This calls not just for assertiveness vis-à-vis Russia and China. It calls for considered diplomacy, an acceptance of these governments for what they are (while they are what they are), and a certain amount of give and take with them—in order to avoid war.

Russian authoritarianism is an objective reality. Putin has created yet another system of personal rule in Russia, following in the wake of the tsars and the Soviets. Under his rule, Russians have the freedom to travel, and access to information is freer in Russia than it is in China. Degrees of political opposition to the Kremlin can and do exist: The jailed Navalny has been a formidable crusader against government corruption and harbinger of another possible Russia. Yet Putin need not worry about elections per se or about any legal barriers to his will to power. He has the immense resources of the Russian government, army, media apparatus, and intelligence services at his disposal. With them, he can coerce those he cannot persuade, in hopes that they will follow him or at the very least respond to his rule with indifference. He is constrained only by his own capacity for overreach.



The genuine popularity of Putin’s system is extremely hard to gauge. At age 68, Putin occupies a middle position in Russia—that of a self-proclaimed modernizer who has struggled to fashion a powerful Russian state, catering to the lifestyle aspirations of the younger generation (in the big cities) and the Soviet proclivities of the older generation. His agenda had better prospects when oil prices were rising, as they were from 2000 to 2008, than it does at the present moment. Putin is well aware of developments in Ukraine and Belarus, where potent uprisings arose in Kyiv (in 2013–2014) and this past summer in Minsk against Putin-friendly leaders and the kind of state-sponsored corruption that weighs down Russia. Neither Putin’s survival nor his violent fall is guaranteed.