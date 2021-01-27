The Age of the Disappearing Boss

One of my first bosses, the publisher of a digital media startup, sat just a few rows of desks away from me. She blended in fairly easily. The only thing that made her stick out was that her leather jacket, unlike the ones some of my co-workers wore to work, was custom made, with the words “suffering from realness” written on the back.

Work sucks on principle, but it often sucks specifically because of bosses. A 2018 poll from Monster (the job search site, not the energy drink) found that 76 percent of Americans leave their jobs because of “toxic” bosses, whom they described as power-hungry, micromanaging, incompetent, or absent. Just 19 percent of people saw their bosses as helpful mentors and advocates. And more than half of people who leave their jobs do so because of their manager, according to research from a leadership consulting firm.

My experiences with bosses over my several years working in media has been punctuated with many bad ones, to be sure. But puzzlingly, I’ve also sometimes wondered who my boss actually is. At my last job, executives’ titles changed too often to keep track; higher-ups were constantly getting promoted or switching departments. Some of them had what David Graeber called “bullshit jobs,” inessential roles that served no apparent purpose and would not be missed if they disappeared. (And they often did.) When my colleagues and I finally received the organizational chart we had requested as a union, it looked like a game of Chutes and Ladders. I knew I had an editor and a direct manager, but beyond that, it was murky and opaque, even to some of my bosses. When there was a problem to—in soul-deadening corporate parlance—“run up the ladder,” I generally couldn’t picture the person sitting at the top.

While the figure of the boss remains well defined in the cultural imagination, in reality they are increasingly hazy and indistinct. This can look different in different workplaces. In Silicon Valley, tech executives who run the multibillion-dollar companies responsible for ruining our democracy might be seen walking around the office wearing hoodies, T-shirts, and Allbirds, the industry’s unofficial-official uniform regardless of job title. Or they might not walk around the office at all but rather ride around on RipStiks, as Uncanny Valley author Anna Wiener tells us her male colleagues did when she worked in tech. Open office plans also largely did away with managers’ private offices, creating the visual effect of a sea of workers, all of whom appear equally empowered to speak and act in the workplace. These office plans coincided with companies’ attempts to implement more “horizontal” or “fluid” organizational structures, to remove the superficial symbols of hierarchy—though not the hierarchy itself.

The nonboss haunts even more conventionally structured jobs. When McDonald’s employees across the country began detailing a pervasive culture of sexual harassment in the company’s restaurants, McDonald’s claimed it wasn’t liable for personnel problems at its chains. In October 2019, a federal appeals court bolstered this claim, ruling that McDonald’s was not a “joint employer” of McDonald’s franchise workers. As of 2018, there are at least 18 states that have joint employer shields on the books, allowing franchisers that operate in those states similarly to dodge their responsibility to franchise employees, who are often food-service and hospitality workers earning minimum wage. The big boss, in these cases, is no boss at all. (President Biden has pledged to address the joint employer rule through his Labor Department.)