The Age of the Disappearing Boss

Cultural messaging around work tells us that this is a desirable arrangement, not having a boss. Start discussing “dream jobs,” and someone will probably encourage you to think about “working for yourself,” a supposed solution to whatever drudgery you happen to be complaining about. If you don’t have a boss, you’ll love your job, the logic goes; and if you love your job, you won’t work a day in your life.

This rhetoric has been around for decades, but it coheres well with the cult of individual empowerment and “hustle” that has shaped our current work economy, the defining feature of which is the transformation of oppressive or exploitative conditions into what appear to be appealing lifestyle choices. At first blush, having a job with no boss seems to promise the same freedom as being home for the weekend with no parents. You don’t have to answer to anyone but yourself, proselytizers for this idea might say; you can make your own hours and work from home (a novelty from another time). No commutes! No busy work! No gods! No masters! “When you’re your own boss, you have a unique chance to shape your days the way you want to,” Accion, a loan provider for small-business owners, writes in a blog about the benefits of self-employment. “You can pick and choose the work that you like and focus on what makes you smile.”

But escaping bosses does not mean escaping work or the hierarchies that usually accompany it, which replicate themselves easily. The founders of Substack, for example, have advertised their platform as a place individual writers can go to self-manage, self-edit, and self-publish without the oversight of an editor, or boss. (Like many of their peers, the executives at Substack maintain they did not create a workplace, but a platform, renouncing their responsibilities for the content on the site or the people who produce it.) But early-career writers—or just those with smaller Twitter followings—have found that the barriers they faced in the media industry remain stubbornly intact on Substack, as Clio Chang recently reported for Columbia Journalism Review. The same writers who succeeded in traditional media find success on the platform, and the ones who struggled continue to do so, learning that working for themselves often means more work for less pay and more precarity. “In a broken industry, even a little agency can start to feel like control,” Chang wrote. “But … if ‘be your own boss’ is a nice slogan in the abstract, it ignores the fact that power dynamics always exist, even where they’re not formalized.”

In case, at any point while reading this, you thought, “Did a boss write this?” let me be clear: This essay is not a defense of bosses. During the pandemic, many bosses, while not physically present, have made themselves frighteningly ubiquitous. Lacking the ability to monitor their employees at their desks in the office, they’ve found new ways to surveil workers in the remote workplace. Bosses can be toxic, micromanaging, incompetent, and sometimes violent, just as Monster’s poll participants said. Most, I would venture, have at least one of these qualities. These are the circumstances that make life without a boss appear so seductive, even as most of us can easily see through the false assurances of it in our current economic system.