We Mock QAnon at Our Own Risk

Instead, Q believers watched Trump slink out of the White House and listened to the usual anodyne oratory on Capitol Hill as Mike Pence handed the reins to Biden and Kamala Harris. Some of the believers struggled to understand the rather banal split-screen they had just witnessed.

QAnon forums now:



"I dont think this is supposed to happen? How long does it take the fed to run up the stairs and arrest him?"



"It's like being a kid and seeing the big gift under the tree thinking it is exactly what you want only to open it and realize it was a lump of coal" pic.twitter.com/oBUF2cm3fT — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 20, 2021

Lots of anger in the QAnon group chats, with many people saying they want to throw up as they realize the mass arrests won't happen. If you or someone close to you is reconsidering QAnon after today, my DMs / email (will.sommer at https://t.co/TcGexoOgeZ) are open. pic.twitter.com/cDbXhswyUH — Will Sommer (@willsommer) January 20, 2021

But some notable conspiracists claimed to experience a different sort of awakening. Ron Watkins—a former administrator of the 8kun message board, where QAnon originated, and himself suspected to be the author of the cryptic posts fueling the cult—announced that he was abandoning the conspiratorial group. “We gave it our all,” he wrote on Telegram . “Now we need to keep our chins up and go back to our lives as best we are able.”