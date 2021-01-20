We Mock QAnon at Our Own Risk

The hope, perhaps, is that thousands or millions of Q believers will now accept the fraudulence of their bizarre fantasy. But such a widespread epiphany is unlikely. For every Q disavowal, there will be others who become attracted to a slippery prophecy that claims to explain the ills of liberal politics—especially under a Democratic administration. (Remember birtherism?) And the conditions that helped spread Q still exist: viral networks of disinformation, social isolation, political cynicism, and material deprivation that leaves people looking for explanatory narratives. Yes, QAnon is transparently ridiculous, but we underestimate its endurance, and its capacity to spur violence, at our peril.

We are already seeing signs of where QAnon goes from here, as adherents fold the latest disappointments into their wild-eyed narrative. On Telegram, one of the preferred networks for Q followers, explanations for the day’s events proliferated: General Michael Flynn had promised something by the end of January, not on Inauguration Day; actually, the secret military operation to uproot traitors might last until April; don’t forget that Trump promised he’d be back , and he always fulfills his promises. Others simply said they were standing firm and called for prayer. “If you guys can’t handle it and think it’s over, just unfollow,” wrote one user. “I’ll gladly accept you back once you realize.”