Can We All Stop Trusting the Market Now?

What if it’s in the rational self-interest of investors and executives to keep financing destructive stuff that will make them rich?

The underlying logic here is more philosophical than empirical: that markets are the only force capable of corralling this mass of data to deliver the most efficient possible outcome for humanity—and are thus far better equipped than any disconnected government bureaucrat to allocate society’s vast resources. What if that’s wrong? What if it’s in the rational self-interest of investors and executives to keep financing destructive stuff that will make them rich? And what if they simply don’t give a shit about the consequences?

Fink correctly points out in his letter that sustainable investing is becoming a big and profitable business. In the grand scheme of things, that’s great. But more people investing in Tesla doesn’t necessarily mean fewer people investing in coal, oil, and gas. Take Blackrock itself: While it’s increased the number of sustainable investment products it offers, it remains the world’s top investor in climate destruction—in large part through the money it makes on passive investment products not subject to its internal sustainable investing rules. By its own admission, Blackrock will invest where it can make the most money for its clients until the government says it can’t. It’s not going to meaningfully divest from fossil fuels until fossil fuels stop generating big returns. That’s not a moral failure on the part of Fink or any other executive profiting from planetary destruction; companies don’t have morals, just clients and shareholders to be satisfied.

A gargantuan asset manager encouraging companies to write their own smoke-and-mirrors paths to net-zero is no substitute for regulators stemming the flow of investor cash to polluters, or phasing out extraction at its source. And climate risk disclosures don’t alter destructive behavior on their own. States already structure the world in which Redditors and hedge funders operate, just as GameStop structured my ability to buy a new game. Governments can either keep deferring to these supposedly rational economic actors to allocate resources in the best interest of society, or they can constrain their ability to destroy it.

