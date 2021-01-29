Can We All Stop Trusting the Market Now?

A GameStop in a New Jersey mall was the first place I participated in a market. I’d beg my dad to drive me there so I could swap out old GameBoy cartridges for new ones, fetching whatever the going price for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 was in store credit and hoping it was high. After all, I’d have to make up the rest of the cost of the new game with my allowance or whatever I could shake down from him. The trade-in credit wasn’t real money. I couldn’t go next door to spend it at Bath and Body Works. But I could spend it on another game, which, at the time, was all that really mattered.



This week, a group of Reddit day traders decided to inflate GameStop’s stock price for fun and profit and at the expense of some hedge funders. There isn’t really a clear hero in this story, whose characters run the gamut from irony-poisoned posters to unseemly apps to opportunistic bankers. It’s made some very wealthy people very mad, in part for exposing the stock market as the reckless game it frequently is—made all the more reckless by decades of deregulation.



The terrain they’re all playing on is pretty rotten. The stock market allegedly reflects publicly traded companies’ productive capacities in their stock price, pointing investors toward valuable firms. In reality, it’s mostly just good at making a handful of people very wealthy.