Unemployment Nation

Nearly a year into the pandemic, more than 10 million people are out of work in the United States. That number is partial, excluding the seven million people who are unemployed but have simply stopped looking and the millions more who are underemployed—having some work but not enough to get by.

The crisis of work in this country is only partly a crisis of the conditions of our labor. The fuller story is about how much else is dictated by work or its absence. Millions of people lost their health insurance as a consequence of losing their jobs or losing their full-time hours. Others lost visas. No job means back rent, mounting credit card debt, overdue utilities with looming shutoffs, no gas in the tank. These are fragile little houses we are all asked to live in.

Work sucks when you’ve got it. It can suck more when you don’t. These are some stories of that particular bind.

Before the pandemic, I was a server at an Irish pub. During a pre-shift meeting with management, the restaurant staff all learned we were being laid off the day before St. Patrick’s Day, which we’d all been preparing for as the busiest night of the year, since servers typically made four times more on St. Patty’s than a normal shift.



I didn’t have health insurance and remember feeling, before the shutdown but when Covid was already in the U.S., this constant sense of worry that I’d touch the wrong person’s fork or otherwise get sick.