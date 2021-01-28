Unemployment Nation

I worked as a security guard and was furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic, once all the major event spaces started shutting down. I have been unemployed ever since. I’ve been trying to support myself through freelance work, relief funds, and kind donations from friends and peers. My job paid $20.61 an hour, after five years in the union. This year would have marked my sixth year working there.

I worked for a full-service corporate meetings and events agency, mainly focused on venue sourcing and hotel selection for large in-person meetings, events, and conferences—anywhere from 10 to a thousand people. You can imagine the negative effects of the pandemic.



I was furloughed in April. First for three months, then an additional three months as the pandemic showed no sign of slowing. Ultimately, we were offered the option of taking severance, six months of unpaid leave, or the status quo of letting the furlough expire. I chose that option—letting my furlough expire—so I could collect unemployment. I was given the option to enroll in Cobra, but I took the risk of not having insurance in the middle of a pandemic. The first three months that I was on unemployment were easier because of the $600 weekly federal supplement. However, once that additional help expired, my state unemployment was substantially lower.



I was unemployed for 8 months and 1 day before landing a new job. During that time, I applied to hundreds of jobs and edited or tailored my resume and cover letter numerous times. It proved to be the most challenging job search of my life, often feeling hopeless with the number of rejections and non-responses from companies.



The 8 months that I was furloughed and unemployed were the most challenging of my life. I feel excited and ready for my new job, but this experience has changed my perspective on life generally. How could it not?

At the start of last year, I worked at a community gym and recreation center. I was the office manager. When our governor imposed a shutdown in mid-March, I was told not to come back into work the next day.

Around mid-June, I got a call from the H.R. director and CEO of our branch, and they told me I was going to be laid off—that my job wasn’t coming back. Fine. I sort of expected that. But two days later, I got a call from my director asking me to come back part-time. (In the interim, I went to the E.R. with a stomach ulcer. I was on the hook for $12,000 because I no longer had insurance through work.)