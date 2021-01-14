How to Fight Climate Change and Fascists at the Same Time

Politicians in the U.S. have long had a single, instinctive response to crises both real and imagined: make new kinds of cops. After 9/11, the Bush administration created the Department of Homeland Security. Amid a ginned up border crisis two years later, it created the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Now, after last week’s raid on the Capitol, president-elect Joe Biden is being pushed to create a cabinet-level appointee tasked with fighting domestic terrorism, bolstered by the bold new statutes criminalizing it that he’s promised. That’s despite the fact that there’s a much better way to defang the violent far-right and countless other crises boiling in our teetering republic. The best way to contain the militant GOP while helping the U.S. face global warming and more is to expand democracy—not the national security state.

The people that stormed the Capitol last week and the politicians who incited them should be held accountable, a process begun by yesterday’s impeachment vote. But we already have laws for dealing with domestic terrorism. The relevant agencies just haven’t wanted to enforce them, preferring almost always to target either whole categories of people—predominantly, non-white people—and forms of small-d democratic dissent like nonviolent protests. Anti-pipeline protesters, for instance, have found themselves on the losing end of a rash of new legislation making sit-ins and other peaceful disruptions to “critical infrastructure” a felony. New counterterrorism measures may be framed as protecting democracy, but more often they constrain it.

White nationalist thugs feel empowered in American society for much the same reason that passing comprehensive climate policy feels like an endless uphill battle: Our electoral system was never meant to govern a majoritarian, multiracial democracy. The Founding Fathers’ fears of democracy leading to mob rule spawned a number of undemocratic institutions—from the electoral college to the Senate itself, which grossly over-represents white, rural voters over the 63 percent of the population that lives in cities. Exemplified by the election victories of Black man and a Jew in Georgia, the last few months have unsettled those who fear what might happen if a government built to be run by white property owners and businessmen starts representing other people, too.