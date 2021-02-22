Pankaj Mishra’s Reckoning With Liberalism’s Bloody Past

Instinctively a comparativist, Mishra traces connections and patterns across time and space. The title essay of Bland Fanatics, for example, draws the astute parallel between the experiences of industrialization in many Asian countries after World War II and of industrialization in Europe in the nineteenth century. Many of liberalism’s evangelists—figures Mishra calls “bland fanatics,” borrowing from the American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr—in the twentieth century imagined its spread as preordained. But Mishra insists that liberalism was always highly contingent; liberal political systems have very rarely emerged in sync with liberal economic ones. The secret of the success of the poster children of liberalism—the United Kingdom and the United States—was the “surplus value and resources” won through “imperial domination.” Other states that lacked those imperial advantages had to pursue different paths. In much of nineteenth-century Europe and in postwar Asia, modernization and state-building occurred largely under autocratic conditions, guarded by robust protectionist policies, and with little protection of personal liberties. Mishra is fond of this sort of deft grafting of two distinct histories, offering a revisionist understanding of both, a reminder that liberalism’s ostensible successes often owed very little to liberalism.

Moral clarity about the colonial era still inspires blowback from those unwilling to tolerate significant revisions to the record. In the United Kingdom, Conservative politicians have spoken about the ills of “critical race theory” and rallied around figures such as Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who is venerated for defeating the Nazis and regarded as the consummate exemplar of Anglo-Saxon resolve, but whose hagiography many Britons no longer accept. American conservatives have developed a fixation with The New York Times’ 1619 Project, which reframes U.S. history in terms of slavery and racial injustice, identifying the arrival of slave ships in 1619 as the country’s original sin. Trump tried to harness unease with the project during his unsuccessful reelection bid (pledging to launch a “1776 Commission” counter-Reformation), while Rod Dreher, writing in the New York Post, went so far as to cite Arendt (a darling of opinion writers of almost every political stripe) when he blamed the 1619 Project for the imminent arrival of “totalitarian tyranny.”

One imagines that these reactionaries will supply Mishra with a good deal of fuel for future columns. But it is unlikely that he will find as consummate an adversary as the British historian Niall Ferguson, the subject of the opening essay of Bland Fanatics. Few figures concentrate Mishra’s ire better than Ferguson—an apologist for British empire, a zealous supporter of the 2003 Iraq War, a proponent of the untrammeled spread of free markets, and a salesman of repackaged notions of Western cultural superiority. Their feud in the pages of the London Review of Books a decade ago helped shoot Mishra to greater prominence and further banish Ferguson from the circles of polite liberal conversation.

The spat with Ferguson points to a potentially uncomfortable fact for Mishra, who styles himself as an outsider speaking truth to an insensible and irredeemable establishment. In some respects, he is winning; his views are sliding into the mainstream. Ferguson may hop from one comfortable sinecure to another, but he no longer has the influence and ubiquity he enjoyed at the turn of the century, when he supplied the gloss of epochal purpose to Bush’s diabolical invasion of Iraq. Indeed, Americans have far less appetite now for the liberal interventionism of that era. Condemning the Iraq War has become a rote piety of American political life. Proponents of retrenchment and critics of U.S. hegemony enjoy more space both in prestige publications such as The New York Times and Foreign Affairs and in conversations on the Beltway. An American politician of the conviction and popularity of the democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would have been unimaginable 20 years ago, when Mishra was clarifying his doubts about liberalism. Even heterodox ideas about the economy, such as modern monetary theory, are winning more adherents. A new generation of writers and scholars—the political theorist Adom Getachew, the legal scholar Samuel Moyn, and historians Stephen Wertheim, Quinn Slobodian, and Priya Satia, to name just a few—manages with greater patience and detail than Mishra to pick apart the assumptions and certainties of the liberal order.