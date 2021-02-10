The Worst Impeachment Defense in American History

These issues crop up because Trump’s legal team isn’t trying to make a holistic argument about impeachment and constitutional law. They’re simply trying to suss out the path of least resistance for Republican senators to vote in his favor. That’s what made the presentation by the House managers, led by Maryland Representative Jamie Raskin, particularly effective. They opened with a haunting thirteen-minute video that combined footage of the rioters attacking Capitol Hill with clips of Trump egging them on. It closed with a tweet from Trump where he described the insurrectionists as “great patriots” and implicitly justified their actions. “Remember this day forever!” he concluded.

“If that is not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing,” Raskin said after the video concluded. He distilled the Trump team’s position into a simple phrase: the January exception. In Raskin’s view, Castor and Schoen were effectively arguing that a president could commit impeachment offenses during his final weeks in office—perhaps even disrupting the democratic transition of power itself—without the possibility of consequences from Congress. The Constitution’s authors, for all their flaws, were not that foolish. “Trump may not know a lot about the Framers, but they know a lot about him,” Raskin said.

Colorado’s Joe Neguse and Rhode Island’s David Cicciline went on to ably lay out the historical precedents that weigh in favor of the trial’s constitutionality. But it was Raskin’s emotional recounting of January 6 that was ultimately the most powerful moment of the day. He recalled how one of his daughters who was in the Capitol with him that day had asked him if it would be safe, given Trump’s rhetoric. “Of course it would be safe, this is the Capitol,” he replied. Raskin told the senators that he apologized to his daughter after the riot. “Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol,” she replied. “Of all the terrible, brutal things I saw and heard on that day and since, that one hit me the hardest,” Raskin said.

After both sides presented their case, the senators voted on whether the impeachment trial would be constitutional. All fifty Democratic senators and six Republicans concluded that it was; the remaining forty-four Republicans voted that it wasn’t. The only senator to change their vote from a similar one last week was Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy, who said he was swayed by the House managers’ case. The Louisiana Republican Party quickly issued a statement that it was “profoundly disappointed” by Cassidy in the Senate’s “kangaroo court.” Even in his putative exile, defiance of the party leader will not be tolerated.