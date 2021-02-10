The Worst Impeachment Defense in American History

This time out, Bruce Castor—the attorney running point in Trump’s defense—brought no discernible strategy to the Senate. The first half of his presentation was a rambling discourse on, among other things, the Senate itself, the senators present, the long-dead senator Everett Dirksen, the Constitution, the purported existence of an ancient Greek senate, the hearsay exception, and more. He then briefly flirted with some of the points included in the trial brief Trump’s legal team filed as part of the president’s defense but did so in a perfunctory fashion. The seemingly off-the-cuff nature of Castor’s remarks led many commentators to wonder if he was making it all up as he went along. As he drew to a close, Castor admitted that the House managers’ case was so “well done” that he had ditched his original plan. From a client’s perspective, this is suboptimal.

Trump’s allies admitted it didn’t go well. “I have no idea what he is doing,” Alan Dershowitz, who staunchly defended Trump during his last impeachment trial, told Newsmax during Castor’s presentation. “The American people are entitled to an argument, but this, after all kinds of very strong presentations on the part of the House managers, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy.” Nor did senators seem satisfied. “The president’s lawyer just rambled on and on,” Texas Senator John Cornyn, a former federal judge, told reporters after the Senate adjourned. “I’ve seen a lot of lawyers and a lot of arguments, and that was not one of the finest I’ve seen.” He then voted in agreement with it.

As Castor spoke, anonymous Trump aides assured credulous reporters that whatever Castor was doing was all part of some master strategy to “lower the temperature” after the “emotionally charged” presentation by the House managers. But that face-saving measure did not survive the day. By the evening, Politico reported that Trump, who had watched the proceedings live from his exile in Florida, was furious with his lawyers’ performance, especially when compared to the one made by the House managers. The former president is notorious for not paying his bills; in Castor’s case, he would almost be justified.