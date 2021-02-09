Overworked, Underpaid, and Cutting Corners: The Crisis in Home Health Care

“I was overworked most of the time because they’d send me from one right to the next.… I was taking the bus, and I’d only have a certain amount of time to get to my next patient,” said Stella, who asked not to be identified by her real name for fear of retaliation. “There was still so much to be done—sometimes we wouldn’t get all the cares done because they needed help cleaning.” She sometimes found herself spending much of her visits finishing tasks that the previous nurse hadn’t completed.

At one point, she said, one of her patients ended her contract with the company because she was only receiving about two hours of care per day, as opposed to the four or five hours her physician said she needed; the patient was using a walker and had chronic pneumonia and couldn’t stand up to walk her dog or clean her house. Another time, Stella said she showed up at the home of an elderly patient to find him shaking and struggling to breathe. The nurse who’d been scheduled to visit him earlier in the day had missed the visit and hadn’t given him his diabetes medicine. Horrified, Stella called him an ambulance.

“It just didn’t make me feel right, doing what I did,” she said. “It was definitely really hard to leave them and say, ‘Your time is up.’” When she tried to tell her managers that she needed more hours with certain patients, she never got a response.