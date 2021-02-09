Overworked, Underpaid, and Cutting Corners: The Crisis in Home Health Care

When an agency administrator at a SunCrest location in Clearwater was asked why the agency had missed five patient visits in a single week, the administrator said the office simply hadn’t had any aides available: “We do the best we can to staff the cases, but sometimes we just do not have enough staff,” the administrator told the health department. At another LHC-owned agency in Sarasota, an employee responsible for scheduling care visits gave a similar explanation when asked why records showed the agency had missed three or more visits for multiple patients: According to an inspection summary, the agency’s case coordinator “said they had been having staffing issues and were not providing visits as ordered.”

In some cases, these breakdowns in care can prove fatal. In late 2014, at an Almost Family–owned agency in Jacksonville, Florida, nursing aides missed six visits to a single patient over a two-week period leading up to that patient’s death.

The patient was a man in his eighties with a battery of health conditions, including gangrene. After experiencing health problems in mid-December, he was treated at a hospital, then released back into the agency’s care and received a health assessment from an agency nurse.

Starting on December 29, however, the agency missed six consecutive visits to the patient’s home. On January 9, the patient was found dead of unknown causes.

In an evaluation of the agency’s role in the death, the state surveyor found agency records detailing “several problems with managing the caseload”—one employee, for instance, wrote that the agency received “100 referrals a week with no identified person to take ownership—whoever picks up the phone or checks the fax, work [sic] the referral. Multiple service failures due to this.”

A few years later, LHC merged with Almost Family and absorbed the agency.

Early in November 2020, as the number of daily coronavirus cases swelled to new heights, LHC’s CEO Keith Myers got on an earnings call to deliver some good news.

“We continue to see a new normal in referral patterns,” he said, “one where patients, families, physicians, discharge planners, and other referral sources are increasingly choosing … in-home health care services” over nursing homes and other care settings. The coronavirus pandemic, he said, had provided “unique opportunities to demonstrate our range of capabilities and potential,” and that had been reflected in investor dividends: In the summer of 2020, after years of consistent gains, the company’s stock surged to an all-time high. (Myers had already received more than $4.5 million in total compensation in 2018.)

Myers also touched on the company’s ongoing trend of mergers and acquisitions: In the previous six months alone, the company had acquired home health agencies in Georgia and South Carolina, as well as hospice locations in Texas and Colorado. During the prior quarter, LHC had also absorbed a few home health offices from a nonprofit operation in Florida.

“Our organic growth is accelerating,” added the company’s president, Joshua Proffitt, adding that “our inorganic growth has only scratched the surface”—in other words, both the company’s patient rolls and its acquisition opportunities were increasing. “This historic consolidation opportunity we have been anticipating in home health is materializing now that the government stimulus is wearing off for some smaller agencies,” Proffitt added, signaling a focus on gobbling up smaller and struggling agencies.

Over the coming decade, aging demographics and the fallout from the pandemic will likely contribute to an even further increase in LHC’s growth and, more generally, to a trend of consolidation in the industry overall. The federal revenue sources that fund the Medicare program, meanwhile, will only keep the program solvent through 2026, which means Congress will either need to raise new funding or cut back on how much it pays companies like LHC.

LHC and its major peers, then, have built their business model on a bet: By cutting labor costs wherever possible, they can turn stagnant Medicare revenue into big-time profits. But if the experiences of LHC employees and clients are any indication, that strategy comes at the expense not only of the workers who make the company run but also of the patients the company is supposed to be caring for.

For Donna, the nurse in north Florida, the company’s increased demands eventually became too much. She and her fellow nurses complained to their supervisors, who sent their complaints up the corporate ladder. Nothing ever changed.

Donna herself later became sick with a chronic illness and soon found she could no longer keep up with the company’s workload. Her bosses were understanding about her sickness, but she has since retired.

“A few of us nurses bucked at the changes in leadership, because we felt [patient] care and consistency was affected,” she told me. “I know every agency is a ‘business’, but … it’s about people.”