The Comedy Industry Has a Big Alt-Right Problem

In October I emailed Italia for comment on a story. The Stand had just hosted an indoor Legion of Skanks recording, featuring Anthony Cumia and Aaron Berg, apparently in violation of New York’s Covid-19 restrictions. As is customary, I wanted to include the club’s side. Instead of answering my questions, Italia posted one of my emails on Twitter. What happened next was a familiar experience: waves of angry replies from comedy fans defending the honor of Cumia, Berg, and the Legion of Skanks.

Then something new happened. A few days later—before I published the story—I discerned from my mentions that a user on onaforums.net had doxxed me in retaliation for my reporting on Cumia. They didn’t stop with me. Over a period of weeks, the user, SpaceEdge, doxxed my entire family; harassed me, my parents, and my brother by text and phone; doxxed and harassed several of my Twitter followers; and doxxed a man they believed to be my landlord. (I’m using the singular “they” to refer to SpaceEdge both because I don’t know their gender and I cannot know whether the onslaught of texts and calls originated from one person or several.)

As I pored over the forum trying to understand what was going on, I discovered this was a routine pastime for its members. Using tactics honed by right-wing extremists during the GamerGate movement—an online harassment campaign fueled in part by reactionary ideology—the forum’s users have targeted a science fiction author and his wife, comedians they don’t like, and even Brianna Wu, one of the original targets of GamerGate. In my case, a user who went by Anthony and had the bio @CompoundBoss stopped by at one point to cheer them on. “Those text messages you sent to that little queer really made me laugh hard,” he wrote. “If that sissy faggot kills himself, you’d make a lot of people happy including myself. Keep up the good work fellas.” Meanwhile on Twitter, Cris Italia and his co-owners openly relished the harassment campaign. “You caused this,” he tweeted. “You are to blame for your family getting doxxed.”

The harassment died down by the end of November, when I received an email from a mole within the forum. They described themselves as an Opie fan sick of the racist Anthony fans tarnishing Opie’s legacy. They sent me screenshots from private internal message boards for power users, where people occasionally let slip their offline identities. One such user went by ToxicCisWhiteMaleFat. In private chatrooms inaccessible to the general public, this user described himself as a man named Cris who was associated with a comedy club called The Stand. In two separate posts, he claimed to have written this Medium essay Cris Italia wrote about me in October, titled “Seth Simons is Not a Journalist.” In one post on the message board he wrote, “the lockdown cumio [Cuomo] is talking about would end the stand, would end restaurants and many would never come back.” He added, “With any luck I will be able to afford a taco cart, or a shitty food truck like jon favreau in Chef.” (Interesting.) Elsewhere he suggested I snuck into The Stand after Shane Gillis’s firing from SNL. I didn’t, but Italia implied I did.