The Comedy Industry Has a Big Alt-Right Problem

Today Legion of Skanks holds considerable sway in comedy, with a massive platform it’s lent everyone who’s anyone in the New York club scene—while remaining true to its far-right roots. In 2019, it hosted Milo Yiannopoulos after his fall from grace. In 2018, Gomez angrily chased a fan out of a recording when the man pointed out a Proud Boy in the audience. Smith, a Nazi sympathizer who believes Jews run “forces that are killing the society,” has become a powerful voice in the right flank of the Libertarian Party. He’s used his own podcast on GaS Digital to pal around with white supremacists like Cantwell, Spencer, and Nick Fuentes. “If I can use the government to do horrific things to [the left], I will, because they’ve been doing horrific things to us for centuries,” Cantwell told him after the Unite the Right rally in 2017. Smith agreed: “It’s almost like you’re having a conversation with somebody, and they punch you in the face … the only logical response is to get up and fight.”

Would extremism have found such a loving home in comedy without McInnes? Maybe. Much of the blame also goes to the man who gave him a platform during the alt-right’s formative years: Anthony Cumia. A racist Trump supporter who pleaded guilty to domestic abuse charges in 2016, Cumia certainly shares much of McInnes’s ideology. He’s spent six years mingling with reactionaries like Ann Coulter, Alex Jones, and Donald Trump Jr. on Compound Media’s marquee program, The Anthony Cumia Show with Dave Landau. The network as a whole straddles the same worlds as TGMS: On one side, it is a breeding ground for far-right ideology, on the other a regular old gig for pretty much every club comic in New York City.

In some cases, the line is completely blurred. Compound host Chrissie Mayr has lately delved deep into QAnon conspiracy theories—believing and spreading them, that is—and attended the protests at Capitol Hill on January 6. Aaron Berg and Geno Bisconte host In Hot Water, a show whose recurring segments include “Black Guy of the Day,” “ISIS Faggot,” and “Rape of the Day.” These comics are all familiar faces at New York City clubs like The Stand, Gotham Comedy Club, and New York Comedy Club, and at venues around the country. It’s unlikely many bookers know they built their followings on a network that caters to the far right.