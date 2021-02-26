The Trials of Billie Holiday

Is any genre more vulnerable to the vagaries of ideology than the lavish artist biopic? The essential dilemma is how to milk the life for drama while also accommodating what was singular enough to merit biopic treatment in the first place: the work. Being juicier, the life tends to take over, rendering the art some half-accidental outcropping of painful experience. And a life story invites a moral—looking at someone else’s from beginning to end, you can’t help but see how it might have gone better.

This problem is especially pronounced in the case of Billie Holiday, whose personal life was filled with traumatic incident, from the rape in her childhood for which she was locked up longer than her attacker to the cruel, disloyal husbands to the repeated drug arrests that put her in jail, robbed her of her cabaret license, and, friends said, helped kill her at 44. If you based your idea of Holiday on the 1972 film Lady Sings the Blues, you’d find little trace of the intelligence, frank sexuality, fun, or subversiveness that can be heard in her music. Most preposterous is that film’s reimagining of her third husband, Louis McKay, who beat her up and stole her money, as a luminous Mr. Big, showing up like a fantasy daddy to rescue her at every turn but unable to break the addiction that destroys her. Despite Diana Ross’s captivating performance, the film helped popularize a neutered, patronizing version of Holiday, as a troubled child unable to cope with her environment.

Maybe each era invents the Lady Day that suits it. Lee Daniels’s new drama, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, sweeps in as a valiant corrective, starring the singer Andra Day as a complicated, impulsive, vibrant person—swearing, punching, enthusiastically bisexual, as we glean right away when she gives her lover Tallulah Bankhead (Natasha Lyonne) an exuberant wink from the stage. As the film’s title suggests, it focuses on a quality absent from Lady Sings the Blues: Holiday’s political courage. In 1939, aged 23, appearing at the integrated New York nightclub Café Society, she decided to close her set with “Strange Fruit,” the protest song written by Abel Meeropol, a Communist. It’s hard to overstate the likely effect of confronting, over cocktails at a jazz club, this vivid evocation of a lynching that’s also a metaphor for a nation shot through with murderous racial injustice: “Blood on the leaves and blood at the root.” Her label, Columbia, wouldn’t record it. Occasionally over the years, audience members walked out or threw things; law enforcement and some club promoters warned her not to perform it, but she refused to stop.