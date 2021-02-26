The Trials of Billie Holiday

James Erskine’s recent documentary, Billie, is a strange, fascinating complement to Daniels’s movie. Based on tapes of journalist Linda Kuehl interviewing people who knew Holiday, Billie features many of the same figures that the drama does, but benefits from not needing to digest its source material into a coherent theme and plotline. In that sense, it feels truer to the spirit of Holiday’s work, in which she was able to tease so many rich and conflicting layers of meaning and emotion out of the lyrical slush of Tin Pan Alley. Kuehl died young in 1978 and never finished her biography. Using interviews with Kuehl’s sister, Billie is framed by the writer’s struggle to do right by Holiday, her entanglement with some of her sources, and her mysterious death.

The thrill of the documentary is in hearing the voices of key players in Holiday’s story and their competing versions of events. Producer John Hammond claims Holiday quit Count Basie’s band in 1938 because she wasn’t making enough money and didn’t get along with Basie. But their drummer at that time, Jo Jones, insists that Hammond himself “fired her, because he wanted her to sing the blues … he wanted her to be a colored mammy!… He wanted her to just be ‘Yassir, boss!’” The smallest details recorded here are memorable: the childhood friend who recalls how Holiday liked telling men on the street, “Suck my ass, motherfucker!” undeterred by their often violent responses; the fact that, at diners on the road with Basie’s band (with whom she was sometimes deemed too light-skinned to perform) and then with Artie Shaw’s (too dark), she’d always order an extra hamburger to stash in her purse for the next time she was refused service.

One of her white bandmates from the Shaw period explains blithely to Kuehl that they often stayed in hotels that banned her, while she “either slept in the car or the bus, or wherever,” and that when the Lincoln Hotel in New York declined to let her sing with them, “it was just one of those things where the sacrifice there, you know, it had to be Billie.” His comments felt more sinister to me in their casual complacency than even the Lady Sings the Blues account of Holiday’s time touring with a white band, where one of them is creepily eager to inject her with heroin despite her initial reluctance.