Why Are Literature and Philosophy Such an Awkward Match?

To cure her “empathy deﬁcit,” Imogene undergoes an experimental treatment that activates her mirror neurons, brain cells that are associated with our ability to empathize with the plight of others. Her empathy is suddenly unbounded, utterly disrupting her life, in one instance causing her to use her son’s college fund to pay for someone else’s rehab. But unlike, say, King Midas, who regretted the superpower that had been granted him, Imogene does not want to go back: “Her mind and heart had been changed forever. She now saw the randomness of her attachments to one or two people.”

Your mileage may vary on whether this epiphany is heartwarming or eerie. But philosophers have a term for what happens in this story: “transformative experience.” In her 2015 book Transformative Experience, the Yale philosopher L.A. Paul describes the difference between “epistemically transformative” and “personally transformative” experiences. The latter is like watching a powerful documentary: “It changes your point of view, including your core preferences.” The former is like tasting an exotic fruit: “The only way to know what it is like to have it is to have it yourself.” A truly transformative experience is one that’s both epistemically and personally transformative. Though Imogene had been epistemically aware of her moral failings, it’s only after her transformative experience that she starts acting according to the algebra of her moral preferences.

Ken Liu’s contribution, an excerpt from “Theuth, an Oral History of Work in the Age of Machine-Assisted Cognition,” is a testament to Fredrik Pohl’s dictum, “A good science fiction story should be able to predict not the automobile but the traffic jam.” The narrator is a lawyer who lives in a near future where the use of employer-provided brain implants (“boosters”) has become prevalent. A booster is both an information storage (like cloud-stored memory) and a computing unit that can access the narrator’s memory to do simple legal work (billed at a reduced rate to clients). But what happens to a person’s “knowledge”—their memories, their learned skills, their experience—when the person leaves the firm and returns the booster?