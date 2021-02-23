Why Are Literature and Philosophy Such an Awkward Match?

Chiang’s story is set in a world that resembles ours with one notable difference: Angels come to visit. These heavenly visitations are less like the Pope touring your city in the Popemobile than natural disasters with a high risk of collateral damage: The Earth cracks upon their appearance; shards of glass fly from shattered windows; a shaft of heaven’s light literally blinds onlookers. Some bystanders, however, are luckier. One visitation that leads to eight casualties also delivers four miracle cures: “the elimination of carcinomas in two individuals, the regeneration of the spinal cord in a paraplegic, and the restoration of sight to a recently blinded person.” But whether individuals are struck by a good fortune or a tragedy is purely random, with complete disregard for whether their own behavior was moral.

We are accustomed to thinking of a godless universe as being random. “The idea that life is unfair presumes the notion of fairness; where do we get our notions of fairness and justice and moral desert?” writes Chiang in the story note. “If the universe rewards us when we’re good and punishes us when we’re bad, our lives make sense. But if we’re punished even when we’re being good, we need an explanation.” The clear existence of God in the story makes such arbitrary assignments of miracles even more puzzling. And God further tantalizes mortals by keeping the criteria for admission to heaven opaque and fickle, as if to assault the presumption that omniscience entails benevolence and a consistent set of rules for delivering justice.

If Chiang’s God is mischievous and even sadistic, Rose’s god is an accidental one. The story is undergirded by a speculative theory from theoretical physics and cosmology that contends “a new universe could be created from our own, and without a prohibitively large requirement for energy, or even much analytic knowledge beyond what we can now provide.” With a powerful particle accelerator and a monopole—a hypothetical particle with only one magnetic pole—scientists could create a universe in a lab, essentially making them gods. According to the theory, the wormhole between the new universe and ours closes soon after its creation, and the new world might be “entirely inaccessible, and imperceptible, to its creator.” Like parents separated from a newborn child, creators have no means to take care of the new world, possibly leaving its inhabitants bemused by the silence of its creator. Just like our own world.

The unwitting creator in Rose’s story is Arlo, a recently divorced scientist. One day, in frustration and under the influence of peppermint schnapps, Arlo activates a particle accelerator, creating yet another godless universe. But the story makes it clear that even if he had access to the new universe, Arlo, a clumsy and uninspiring father to his daughter, would not be a dependable god. “Arlo’s lack of self-knowledge, and his obliviousness to the risks he brings about, push him further away from any conventional expectations we have of God,” writes Rose.