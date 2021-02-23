How the Barbizon Hotel Defined Women’s Ambition

By the 1940s, the working woman’s prospects widened, and the next two decades were maybe the Barbizon’s heyday—a moment when it seemed to offer women experiences unavailable to their mothers’ generation. “Young women during World War II were being told they could do anything they put their minds to,” Bren writes, as long as they were putting their minds to productive, patriotic purposes. Women were encouraged to take their educations as seriously as they took finding the perfect back-to-school skirt. Mademoiselle magazine, run by the imposing Betsy Talbot Blackwell (or “BTB,” as Bren calls her), became a success by catering to the college set. The magazine “for Smart Young Women,” as its tagline read, Mademoiselle combined “the frivolous with the serious”: One representative cover advertised both fashions “for spring, for brides, for tall girls” and the late Dylan Thomas’s verse play Under Milk Wood. The magazine published Edward Albee, Truman Capote, and Flannery O’Connor, as well as fiction by young women.

Bren dwells on Mademoiselle, particularly its mid-century years, in part because this was when the hotel hosted some of its most famous guests, all associated with the guest editor program: Plath, Didion, Janet Burroway, and Diane Johnson, to name a few. (Mademoiselle also introduced racial diversity into what is otherwise a very white story: In 1956, the magazine selected a Black dancer and visual artist named Barbara Chase, a student at Temple University, as one of the summer’s guest editors. Chase was very likely the first Black resident of the Barbizon.) The gig was an exciting opportunity for the aspiring writer or journalist, but it could also prove confusing: Guest editors were usually given menial tasks, often in the fashion and advertising departments, rather than the intellectual and literary work they had anticipated. They were photographed frequently and were supposed to model for the annual College Issue. As Bren writes, guest editors “would ask themselves: Was their real job to pose for photographers and detail their tastes and desires to a bevy of merchandisers and advertisers keen to know what America’s college girls wanted?”

The most poignant and intriguing parts of Bren’s book are the stories of women who made it to the Barbizon but failed to “make it” on mid-century America’s terms. The writer Gael Greene, a former guest editor, called them the “Lone Women” in a piece she reported for the New York Post in 1957. Arriving at the Barbizon with big dreams, these women failed to find the right job or the right guy. They were lonely, homesick, and occasionally desperate. Greene reported rumors of a woman breaking down in her room and smashing objects against the wall; other women came to gawk, but not to help. Some of Bren’s interviewees commented on the contradictions of the era, on the secret lives that swirled beneath the culture’s homogeneous surface. There were rumors of abortions, illegal in the 1950s and 1960s, as was contraception for single women in New York until 1965. During this same time, at least three women took their own lives at the Barbizon; the hotel did its best to cover up the suicides, so as not to deter future guests.