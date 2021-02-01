Don’t Treat Climate Change as a National Security Risk

Antagonistic security has been the story of the modern world. From the voyages of Christopher Columbus to mass incarceration, modernity has been structured by social systems that protected those who stood atop hierarchies and marked the rest for exploitation and expulsion—an ongoing project. And much of American climate policy to date has likewise been built on the assumption that security is a zero-sum game. While President Trump made headlines by withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, Obama-era technocrats also defended corporate interests from more stringent and binding emissions targets that would have helped protect the entire world from climate disaster. This doesn’t just cater to industry donors or coal-containing swing states; it also replicates an antagonistic security model, treating the United States as the singular group to be protected from both the ravages of climate change and any economic costs of reducing them.

Nation-states continue to “protect” their national interests from rivals rather than work for the common good of life on this planet.

The point we have reached now—of mass extinctions, melting polar ice caps, extreme weather events, runaway carbon emissions, and a planet heating inexorably beyond habitability—is the product of this kind of politics. The Industrial Revolution itself, which first set us on this course, depended on exploitation and violence. Advances in coal production in Britain set the stage for our unprecedented carbon emissions, while British companies spun and wove cotton grown by the enslaved of the American South and eventually exported these products to the massive Indian market—conquered and secured by the British East India Company’s mercenary army. The combination exploited the linkages of trade built and maintained by the antagonistic security structure. And the tremendous boom in technology and fossil fuels to run it would one day produce the climate crisis.

And yet, for the most part, efforts to mitigate the damage caused by climate change and to reverse its underlying dynamics have mimicked the model of antagonistic security. Nation-states continue to “protect” their national interests from rivals rather than work for the common good of life on this planet. Never has this approach made less sense.