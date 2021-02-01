Don’t Treat Climate Change as a National Security Risk

Collaborative climate politics would redistribute power over important decisions, not just resources. It is no accident that our current system shifts risks in the way that it does. Over the past year, state legislators have been hard at work to escalate criminal penalties for anti-fossil fuel activists and even the organizations who support them, following model legislation produced by the American Legislative Exchange Council, a right-wing lobbying organization funded by billionaires and large corporations. Generally, the elites who stand to benefit from the poverty and insecurity of those without power have captured the lawmaking, regulations, and even the popular politics that might otherwise challenge their exploitation.

Some shifts can happen within existing institutions. We could reshuffle voting rights at important multinational institutions like the World Bank and the IMF, so that 85 percent of the world’s population no longer has a minority share in the institutions that shape global flows of financial resources. And we could insist on controlling serious amounts of climate funding through participatory budgeting or sortition processes—which gives communities direct control over portions of local budgets and lawmaking processes, respectively—rather than leaving them to institutions controlled by moneyed elites.

But we would have to build some things from scratch. One way to do that is through the concept of community control. Community control means just what it says: allowing communities the rights and resources to decide for themselves how they will meet their needs with land, housing, education. Groups like the international Energy Democracy Alliance call for “energy democracy.” Public ownership of utilities could, as the Energy Democracy Alliance calls for, “accelerate the renewable energy transition at the scale needed to meet our closing climate deadline” by cutting out the private interests that defend their bottom line at both communities’ and the planet’s expense.

This collaborative approach would directly address the patterns of vulnerability and deprivation that the history of conquest and domination etched into our economy and politics. It would also be a much more effective way of fighting climate change than the current plan of waiting for someone else to act. It would approach climate change not by waging yet more wasteful antagonistic wars of vengeance or plunder but by building collaborative security structures that protect and are accountable to everyone. Since this approach would have to address our political and economic structures at their most basic level—who and what our systems are built to protect—this effort would effectively remake the world. This time, we can build it justly.