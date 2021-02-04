Closing the stores amid public outrage gives Kroger and other companies the chance to whine loudly about labor regulations in the press, while quietly padding their already stuffed coffers. Remember, we’re talking about a grocery chain operating over 2,000 stores. Shuttering two stores and putting roughly 200 people out of work in one of the most volatile economies in modern times to make a point to other cities considering wage ordinances is probably worth the risk in its eyes. Kroger has courted outrageously bad press before: In March, the company rolled out a $2 pay increase for its workers, only to roll it back come the first week of May. Outrage from union leaders resulted in the company announcing a onetime “thank you” payment—marking the final time the company agreed that its workers deserved compensation for risking their lives.

California has been a hotbed for such actions lately, though it’s certainly not alone. With the passage of Prop 22 during the November 2020 election, companies were freed to dump salaried employees in favor of cheaper (read: no union wage, no health insurance) gig workers. It’s exactly what Albertson-owned grocery chains Vons, Safeway, and Pavilions moved to do in early January, transitioning what had been a longtime in-house service to third-party contractors, knowing they would save a few bucks. “Essential workers” be damned.



This kind of spite attack isn’t new. In 2017, the New York newsroom of DNAInfo and Gothamist were shuttered by owner Joe Ricketts a week after they voted to organize a union. This past fall, a Brooklyn private school with an entry tuition of $46,400 sought to undermine a burgeoning teachers’ union, claiming it prevented the business from fully practicing “our Quaker values of respecting others and celebrating every individual’s inner light.” Jeff Bezos, the second-richest man in the world, will leave his role as Amazon CEO with a defining legacy of wringing an inconceivable amount of money out of a business model and company culture built atop blocking union drives and positioning the company’s packaging facilities in states with the lowest possible labor regulations. (Right on his heels, the Bessemer, Alabama, facility appears on the cusp of becoming the first Amazon outfit to unionize.)