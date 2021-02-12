Cancel Valentine’s Day Consumerism

Ironically, while we may buy things for Valentine’s Day to celebrate a happy relationship, conspicuous consumption is correlated with loneliness—though it’s not yet understood whether this attachment to stuff is brought on by loneliness or causes it.

With all its cultural and consumerist ties, gift-giving isn’t going anywhere—but we can easily give in ways that are more personal and less wasteful. The first step, experts say, is to put real thought into your gift. “If you’re kind of lighthearted about [gift-giving] and just say, ‘Oh, well … I’ll just give them anything,’ but it’s not something they have an interest in, then it will not mean as much to them as if they realize, ‘Oh, you knew me well enough to know that I collect spoons’ or whatever it might be,” Chapman told HuffPost in a 2020 interview. “A thoughtful gift speaks more deeply than a gift given rather flippantly.”

But we can also rethink what gift-giving looks like in the first place. “People are happier after purchasing experiences rather than material goods,” Chan told me, and research shows that the recipients of experiential gifts are happier, too. Often experience gifts are associated with extravagant travel, or people assume they require too much planning. But that need not be the case. Cooking or baking someone’s favorite recipe, for example, is an act of service that has tangible results. Quality time can be given as an experiential gift, like planning an afternoon at your favorite park or a visit to your local museum. Experiential gift-giving has even been shown to improve relationships. And there are benefits for the environment, too. The pound of polyester required to make a teddy bear, for instance, causes twice the emissions of driving to the local wildlife sanctuary or preserve for a day date.

Both gift-givers and recipients derive more happiness from experiences, yet people still purchase more material gifts than experiential gifts. There’s research to suggest that how well we know someone can determine how likely we are to shift away from giving material goods. Experiential gifts are seen as more unique, Chan said, so there’s a sense of increased pressure in making the right choice.