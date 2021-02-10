A Covid Uprising in America’s Jails

Inmates at St. Louis Justice Center have taken over at least part of the jail. There have been protests over COVID-19 dangers inside. Not sure if this is part of that. pic.twitter.com/roSCtkIHSK — Doyle Murphy (@DoyleMurphy) February 6, 2021

At first, very few states were offering people in jails and prisons the vaccines, though some have after pressure. Typically, vaccines have gone to prison health care workers and corrections staff first, as in Missouri, where the City Justice Center is located and where 42 people in state prisons have died from Covid-19, and Texas, where more than 240 people incarcerated in state prisons have died from Covid-19. (These could be undercounts. We do not yet know how many people in jails and prisons nationwide have died from Covid-19. The UCLA Law Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project has tracked 2,311 confirmed deaths.) Of the 2.3 million people incarcerated in the U.S., according to The Guardian, only 39,000 had been vaccinated since doses were made available in January 2021.

While incarcerated people are demanding more to protect themselves from Covid-19, some prison staff have turned the vaccine down. More than half of corrections officers in Massachusetts have refused the vaccine; almost half of Iowa’s prison workers refused. In Oklahoma, some prisoners, too, have been skeptical of the vaccine, pointing to the history of prisons being used for medical experimentation. One prison staffer in Texas told the Marshall Project that “he was more worried about his co-workers who are listening to Alex Jones refusing to take it than he was about prisoners opposing it.”

The St. Louis uprising was a rare moment in which incarcerated people’s own story got outside to counter the jail officials’ story that the demonstrators had no demands around Covid-19 and their health. A woman who came to the jail with her daughter to offer support for the uprising told KDSK that her son had died there a few weeks before. “The riot was the wake-up we needed,” her daughter said. Representative Cori Bush, the Democratic congresswoman who represents St. Louis, offered her support, too, and demanded transparency from the jail. “I want to ensure that the demands made by those being held at CJC are not ignored, and I plan to investigate this further,” Bush said in a statement Saturday. “There needs to be a plan to improve conditions and decarcerate.”