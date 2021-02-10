A Covid Uprising in America’s Jails

Where there was once a window on an upper floor of the St. Louis City Justice Center stood a row of people in yellow prison uniforms, with masks over their noses and mouths, framed by shards of broken glass. The uprising on Saturday, in which 117 incarcerated people took part, and which participants said was to protest unsafe pandemic conditions, was part of a wave of demonstrations that have taken place in the jail since the end of 2020. Cortez Easterwood-Bey, who is jailed there and recounted the events in a statement published at Rampant, said that after he and more than 50 others “stood together in solidarity outside of our cells as a form of peaceful protest,” on December 29, 2020, prison staff tear-gassed them and sprayed them with cold water, and locked some of them down “in the hole” without heat, dry clothing, or new face masks. “All this because we were trying to tell jail staff and management that we don’t want to DIE.”

Saturday’s demonstration in St. Louis exposed the deadly risks people in prisons and jails in the United States have been subject to for a year now. Now that a vaccine is available, the health of incarcerated people has become another political debate. Missouri is alone in placing prisoners in the lowest-priority group. Lashawn Casey, who tested positive for the coronavirus at Chillicothe Correctional Center, told St. Louis Public Radio that purposely delaying vaccinations to people in prisons conveys the belief “that some people’s lives are more valuable than others’.”

Inmates at St. Louis Justice Center have taken over at least part of the jail. There have been protests over COVID-19 dangers inside. Not sure if this is part of that. pic.twitter.com/roSCtkIHSK — Doyle Murphy (@DoyleMurphy) February 6, 2021

At first, very few states were offering people in jails and prisons the vaccines, though some have after pressure. Typically, vaccines have gone to prison health care workers and corrections staff first, as in Missouri, where the City Justice Center is located and where 42 people in state prisons have died from Covid-19, and Texas, where more than 240 people incarcerated in state prisons have died from Covid-19. (These could be undercounts. We do not yet know how many people in jails and prisons nationwide have died from Covid-19. The UCLA Law Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project has tracked 2,311 confirmed deaths.) Of the 2.3 million people incarcerated in the U.S., according to The Guardian, only 39,000 had been vaccinated since doses were made available in January 2021.