Mardi Gras Is an Environmental Disaster

Environmentalists and researchers who study the Gulf are hoping cities will take the opportunity in this strangely quiet Carnival season to change how Mardi Gras is celebrated going forward. “Mardi Gras beads are polycarbonate, which is what plexiglass is made of, and it’s very dense, meaning most beads don’t float,” oceanography professor Mark C. Benfield, who studies the effect of litter on the Gulf of Mexico, told me. “A lot of the beads from the parades get into the storm drains and are pumped out into canals and bayous that drain into the Mississippi River. They drop to the bottom of the river, where they’re carried along the channel out into very deep water. Somewhere off the Mississippi Delta, there’s gotta be an enormous quantity of Mardi Gras beads sitting on the seafloor.”

New Orleans typically absorbs the fame and the blame for thousands of tons of Carnival garbage. But in fact, the entire Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida celebrates Mardi Gras by throwing poisonous beads.

American Mardi Gras was born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1703, fifteen years before New Orleans was founded. To this day, Mobile hosts parades almost every night for weeks during the pre-Lenten Carnival season, culminating on the Tuesday for which Mardi Gras is named. In 2020, Mobile’s Mystics of Time parade had 138,600 people clamoring for beads thrown from 19 floats by almost 1,000 riders. “We cleaned up One Mile Creek storm drain, and it was chockablock full of Mardi Gras beads,” said Casi Callaway of Mobile Baykeeper, an environmental group that received a grant specifically to reduce Mardi Gras waste in Mobile. “And all the way to the river we found beads, cups, little plastic footballs, and stuff, all headed to the Gulf of Mexico.”