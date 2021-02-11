Mardi Gras Is an Environmental Disaster

Residents and businesses along the Gulf Coast may be missing the Mardi Gras festivities canceled due to the pandemic this year. The planet probably isn’t.

Shiny Mardi Gras beads used to be few in number and relatively high in quality. But in the past few decades, as numerous articles have now pointed out, the practice has gotten out of control, in a region already courting environmental disaster. Unlike other “throws” you might catch from a float, like cups and blinky toys, Mardi Gras beads aren’t safe to put in your mouth or even handle without washing your hands afterward. Last year, an Ann Arbor Ecology Center study found most Mardi Gras beads to be made of the dead electronics and computer equipment that America ships to China for disposal. Chinese companies, under more lax environmental regulations, crush and melt the electronics into beads, cover them in shiny lead paint, then ship them back to the United States glowing with neurotoxins, flame retardants, arsenic, cadmium, and other cancer-causing agents.

Environmentalists and researchers who study the Gulf are hoping cities will take the opportunity in this strangely quiet Carnival season to change how Mardi Gras is celebrated going forward. “Mardi Gras beads are polycarbonate, which is what plexiglass is made of, and it’s very dense, meaning most beads don’t float,” oceanography professor Mark C. Benfield, who studies the effect of litter on the Gulf of Mexico, told me. “A lot of the beads from the parades get into the storm drains and are pumped out into canals and bayous that drain into the Mississippi River. They drop to the bottom of the river, where they’re carried along the channel out into very deep water. Somewhere off the Mississippi Delta, there’s gotta be an enormous quantity of Mardi Gras beads sitting on the seafloor.”