Can We Stop Obsessing Over Every Personnel Decision Made by The New York Times?

On Friday, there were anti-woke howls across the internet after the Times announced that Donald McNeil, a prize-winning health care reporter, was leaving the paper he had worked at since 1976. McNeil had recently received widespread acclaim for his reporting on Covid-19, but a report from The Daily Beast two weeks ago alleged that he had repeated a racial slur in front of teenagers while accompanying a high school trip to Peru. (The Times apparently sends its reporters on these trips, which cost $5,500 each, as “guides.” Fancy!) McNeil had initially been given a reprieve by Baquet but was pushed out after 150 staff members objected to his light treatment in a letter to management. Here was another smoking gun: The paper of record devouring its own on command from a legion of woke, illiberal scolds.



But McNeil’s case is complicated and resists sweeping generalizations, about both the Times and media writ large. What is clear, however, is that personnel decisions at the Times have become an obsession for many, with partisans using the confusion surrounding opaque human resources decisions to argue whatever they want.



In McNeil’s version of events, he made a foolish mistake. He was arguing with the students over a high school’s decision to suspend one of their classmates over a video that surfaced of them using the n-word years earlier. McNeil wanted to know the context—did she call someone the slur or was she merely reciting something she had read or heard, perhaps a song? “I should not have done that,” McNeil wrote in a memo to staff. “Originally, I thought the context in which I used this ugly word could be defended. I now realize that it cannot. It is deeply offensive and hurtful. The fact that I even thought I could defend it itself showed extraordinarily bad judgment. For that I apologize.”

