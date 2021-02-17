Teenagers Deserve a Place at Biden’s Climate Table

The youth vote is one of the biggest what-ifs in American politics. The crucial 18-to-29 bracket typically doesn’t participate at levels comparable to groups over the age of 30, skewing national electoral profiles toward the older end of the spectrum. The 2020 election didn’t upend the trend, but surging youth turnout did send a crucial message to the Democratic Party, particularly on the issue of climate change: We care; now do something.

The youth vote jumped roughly 10 percent between the 2016 election and the 2020 election, per a study published last month by the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University. (For context, the same age group’s participation increased by just 1.1 percent between 2012 and 2016.) Climate change wasn’t the only issue at the front of young voters’ minds—the Tufts study reported that Covid-19 and “combating violence against people of color” were top motivating factors for them last November. But as evidenced by the work of groups like the youth and climate-oriented Sunrise Movement, climate can become independently motivating for young voters and also a connecting point to other issues. As Saad Amer, director of the youth voter mobilization organization Plus1Vote, told InsideClimateNews in November, “Climate is a mobilizing issue because climate is an intersectional issue,” inextricably tied to racial justice and health equity.

The Biden administration has numerous options to cement the Democratic lead with young voters and motivate them to vote ahead of the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election. Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline was a solid start. But this administration needs to do more than reward the youth climate movement with opening-month executive orders. Sooner or later, the administration is going to stumble on climate policy. One way to ensure that young voters don’t disengage when this happens—and the best way to ensure it doesn’t stumble in the first place—is to formally establish a version of a federal youth climate council.