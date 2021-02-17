Teenagers Deserve a Place at Biden’s Climate Table

The federal government could establish a council or advisory group similar to the United Nations’ Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change—a suggestion made by 18-year-old climate activist Sophia Kianni in a recent article by Climate Tracker that explored the possibilities of a federal youth climate group. In the best-case scenario, this group would likely function in a consulting role, advising the administration on policy as it was being formed in its early stages. If established thoughtfully, i.e., with a diverse group that isn’t hand-picked for its friendliness and actually has its ideas considered and adopted by federal agencies, then the White House could make the case to young voters in four years that, unlike previous administrations, it’s willing to go beyond mere “listening” to engage with their cohort.

All too often, young people organize for a campaign only to be sidelined by the resulting administration. Having a council of climate-focused youth organizers and activists who met regularly with administration officials would go a long way toward ensuring that the president’s office is held accountable for campaign promises to young climate voters. And it’s sound political strategy, too: The Democratic Party could reap the benefits of having well-organized, experienced get-out-the-youth-vote groups on its side.

As with any federal advisory group or council, the quality and output of such a body would depend entirely on the powers granted to it by the administration and who was tapped to fill its seats. That means a youth climate council could just as easily become a symbol of further paternalistic, top-down politics, if the White House decided that it simply wanted to placate the call for engagement and nothing more. But even that would be an improvement over the status quo: Right now, discussing a possible youth council is a hypothetical exercise, as the White House has not signaled whether it’s even open to the proposal. In a statement to Climate Tracker, the administration said only that it, “feels that youth climate activists will play an important role in tackling the climate crisis,” which itself feels a tad too close to a pat on the head.