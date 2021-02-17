Trump Will Be Haunted by the Law for Years to Come

But even as he embraces the retiree lifestyle at one of his Florida resorts, the former president faces a small army of legal problems. His presidential status gave him a certain amount of de facto immunity; prosecutors in New York even told the Supreme Court they wouldn’t indict him as long as he remained in the White House. But that shield is gone now, and in its place is a range of investigations and lawsuits that could force him to do what was once unthinkable: face some sort of consequences for his actions.



On Tuesday, Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson filed a lawsuit against Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, for their role in the Capitol riots. The complaint alleges that Trump, Giuliani, and the two groups “conspired to incite an assembled crowd to march upon and enter the Capitol” to disrupt the Electoral College count on January 6. Thompson’s lawsuit is the first civil litigation brought by anyone inside the Capitol during the attack against Trump, his allies, or the rioters, for their role in it.

Whether the lawsuit will succeed is unclear. Presidents generally can’t be sued in their personal capacity for actions they take while in office. Thompson brought the lawsuit under a rarely invoked provision of the Enforcement Acts, which are also known as the Ku Klux Klan Acts for their role in smashing the first Klan during Reconstruction in the early 1870s. The provision allows litigants to file complaints against any two persons who “conspire to prevent, by force, intimidation, or threat” any federal official “so as to molest, interrupt, hinder, or impede him in the discharge of his official duties.”