Trump Will Be Haunted by the Law for Years to Come

Donald Trump has once again wriggled his way out of his latest jam. Fifty-seven senators voted on Saturday to find the former president guilty of inciting the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill, including seven Republicans who made an unprecedented break from the ranks of their party. But the Senate fell far short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict Trump. He now has the dubious honor of being the first president to be acquitted twice in a Senate impeachment trial.

This isn’t all that surprising. Trump’s one real skill in life is escaping accountability. He emerged unscathed from the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment that followed by demanding unflinching loyalty from Republican lawmakers. He managed to pardon and obstruct his way out of the Russia investigation. He lives in gold-plated apartments while paying less income tax than most of the people who voted for him. And in a reckless bid to avoid the first consequence of his life—losing a presidential election—he put the lives of lawmakers at risk, egging his supporters on in a violent riot.

But even as he embraces the retiree lifestyle at one of his Florida resorts, the former president faces a small army of legal problems. His presidential status gave him a certain amount of de facto immunity; prosecutors in New York even told the Supreme Court they wouldn’t indict him as long as he remained in the White House. But that shield is gone now, and in its place is a range of investigations and lawsuits that could force him to do what was once unthinkable: face some sort of consequences for his actions.

